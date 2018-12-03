Tucson's winter wonderland looks a bit different from the rest of the country's.
We've got brilliant sunsets, starry nights and glorious sweater weather.
But sometimes you just want snow.
So, grab your mittens, scarves and hats. Here are five places to find the white stuff.
Mount Lemmon
You probably already know that Mount Lemmon got a dusting of snow over the weekend. It's what holiday dreams are made of. Bundle up, pack a thermos of hot cocoa and go see snow in its natural habitat before it melts.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, the road to Mount Lemmon was open, but the Pima County Sheriff's Department recommends that you watch for ice and call 547-7510 for updated road conditions as they may change.
If you're trying to figure out if there is snow up on the mountain before you go, try this weather cam in Summerhaven.
Bahama Buck's Free Sno Day
So yeah, this is a loose interpretation of "snow," but c'mon. Free snow cones! Stop by Bahama Buck's, 8585 E. Broadway, from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4 for a free 8-ounce or 12-ounce shaved ice. The drive-thru is closed, you'll have to go into the store.
Go here for more information.
La Encantada's Enchanted Snowfall
Snow's in the forecast every Friday and Saturday at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, until Saturday, Dec. 22. The outdoor mall has an enormous Christmas tree, along with hot chocolate served by Blanco Tacos + Tequila. Catch the snow at 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. The event is free.
Go here for more information.
Pantano Christian Church's December Nights
If you're needing a extra dose of Christmas spirit, this event at Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Road, will do the trick.
This event has cookie-decorating, marshmallow roasting, hayrides and caroling, and, wait-for-it, a Winter Wonderland where your kids can have snowball fights! Most of it (excluding hayrides) is free.
Head over to the church 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7; Saturday, Dec. 8; Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15.
For more information, go here.
Downtown's Parade of Lights Festival
The festival preceding the Parade of Lights includes food, entertainment and a whole lot of snow. Plus, it's free. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. at Jacome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave., Saturday, Dec. 15. The parade starts at 6:30 pm.
Visit downtowntucsonholidays.org for more information.