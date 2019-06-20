This story was created by #ThisIsTucson in partnership with Tugo Bike Share, take a ride for two with Tugo. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
Even in the summer, you should go on date nights.
Actually, ESPECIALLY in the summer, you should go on date nights.
Take advantage of the cooler evening temperatures, gather your friends or hire a babysitter if need be, and head downtown. We like the city center because you can park once but still have multiple phases to your date.
Here are some ideas. Also, consider combining all ideas for a mega date. It would be epic.
For a casual date
For your first stop, get a cocktail at Agustin Kitchen at the Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Yeah you can argue this one is west side but downtown Tucson is very accessible from here. Plus you can sit out on the patio and savor the lovely courtyard. When you're done, take a stroll to the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento. Through September, on the last Friday of the month, the shipping container shopping center has Summer Night Markets with local artsy vendors, food trucks and music. If you go another night, you still have food options. Grab a bite at the Japanese restaurant Kukai or opt for Beaut Burger for veggie burgers and fries.
The summer market runs Fridays — June 28, July 26, August 30 and September 27 from 6-10 p.m. Go here for more information.
For a nerdy date
The Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, is showing the original Star Wars trilogy on June 28, 29 and 30. That's "A New Hope" on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m.; "The Empire Strikes Back" on Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and "Return of the Jedi" on Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5-$10 per film, or $20-$25 to see all three.
For more information and to get tickets, go here.
After you've connected with your inner galactic geek, head down the street for drinks and games at Cobra Arcade, 63 E. Congress Street. This 21+ arcade and bar has a rotating collection of vintage arcade games and pinball and a drink menu that includes 80s and 90s inspired beverages, as well as can, drafts, wines, ciders and energy drinks.
Go here for details about Cobra Arcade.
For a classic date
Pizza and ice cream. You cannot go wrong. Especially when we're talking about fancy pizza and locally-crafted ice cream flavors. So you don't have to wait, make reservations at Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink, 101 E. Pennington Street, for dinner. These pies are date-pizza prices, but so yummy. After, walk down to the Hub Ice Cream Factory, 245 E. Congress Street, for a seasonal ice cream flavor (the shop just posted on Facebook about a prickly-pear, hibiscus sorbet). We wrote last year about the women who create the super creative flavors you taste at Hub. We recommend Queen Bee — vanilla ice cream with honeycomb toffee and dark chocolate. 😍
Make your date a bike date with Tugo Bike Share
Make your night out special by touring Tucson on two wheels. You'll find Tugo stations all through downtown and around the Mercado. Use Tugo Bike Share as a way to navigate your date — to and from restaurants, patios and the movies.
Whatever your evening looks like, take a ride for two with Tugo!