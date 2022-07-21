Locals can now check out Sabino Canyon in a new light — the moonlight, to be exact — every Saturday with the Sabino Canyon Crawler’s new night tours.

The night tours start at 8 p.m. on Saturdays and will run through October, according to the Sabino Canyon Crawler website. The tour is 7.4 miles roundtrip and runs for about an hour.

Tickets for the tour cost $15 per adult and $8 per child, ages 3 to 12. Children under the age of 3 are free, according to their website. Shuttle rides sometimes sell out, so get your tickets online to guarantee your spot.

It’s important to note that the tour ticket prices do not include the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area amenity fee of $8 per vehicle.

The tour features a “special narrative program” in English and Spanish that includes historical and cultural information about Sabino Canyon, such as the canyon’s origins and details about the fauna and flora of the area.

The Sabino Canyon Crawler is an emission-free electric shuttle that can seat up to 60 passengers. The new shuttles were implemented in the fall of 2019, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

During the monsoon season, the shuttle service closely monitors the Sabino Creek flow and operates “conservatively to ensure the safety of our passengers,” according to their website. This means the shuttle route may change depending on weather.

If you go

What: Sabino Canyon Crawler night tours.

When: 8 p.m. Saturdays, July through October 2022.

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road.

Cost: $15 per adult, $8 per child ages 3 to 12.

More info: Visit the website here.