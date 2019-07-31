Everyone 🎉
Return of the Mermaids
Get dressed up as your favorite sea creature and head downtown for some fin-flippin fun. Face painting, costumes, local artists, mermaid goods, DJ Clint, dancing, fire spinning, meet mermaids, costume contests, food trucks, prizes, parade and a mermaid pageant.
After 9 p.m. things get more grown up, so keep that in mind when deciding when to take the kiddos home.
Where: Fourth Avenue and downtown
When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 3-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
World Margarita Championship
Join an unforgettable evening of spirited cocktail competitions, tastings of world class margaritas, tequilas, southwestern cuisine and more. The Tucson chefs and restaurants will battle it out with live judging and a people's choice awards for the best signature margarita.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Friday, August 2, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $60, get your tickets here.
Sign up for fall Tucson Parks and Recreation classes (Sponsored)
Tucson Parks and Recreation’s Activity Guide for Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 is now available online and registration for classes begins Aug. 10. Printed copies are available at any Parks and Recreation center, pool, or administration office.
The Activity Guide contains information on leisure classes, Afterschool KIDCO, aquatics, sports camps, registration, and the Discount Program. To register, visit www.ezeereg.com. For registration information and deadlines look through the Activity Guide here.
Family Funday at the Farmers Market
Heirloom Farmers Markets, Trail Dust Town, Cirque Roots are teaming up for a family fun Friday event. The morning features 15 local food vendors, live music, petting zoo, prize wheel, lawn games, and a kid’s area with hula hoops. Plus, face painting available from Desert Rainbow Kristi and a free petting zoo hosted by The Rockin' Star Ranch. There will be $6 wristbands that will give you unlimited access to the ferris wheel, carousel and train.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, Aug. 2, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Wristbands are $6
At Tohono Chul, Wizards Unite
The adventure begins with live concert by Harry and the Potters, mystical eats/sweets, supernatural shopping, wizards chess, tea leaf readings, Potter games, sprout your very own mandrake and more.
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: $3 per person, $5 for 2 people, $10 for 2 adults and up to 4 kids
Humane Society Family Fun Adoption Night
Meet available pets including puppies, kittens, dogs, cats, and amazing seniors at this family fun event that will have a face painter, refreshments, prize wheel, raffle, Hand in Paw Kids Club educational pets, and a mini horse named Cinnamon.
Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
When: Friday, Aug. 2, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money to adopt.
The 8th Annual Kid'z Expo and Back to School
This event is full of fun, music, raffles, games, and a 2,500-backpack giveaway.
Where: Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, 101 W. Irvington Road, Building 3A
When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Music In Marana: Gray2Red
Bring your dancing shoes for a night of free music in the park. Enjoy music while lounging in a chair or on a blanket.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a chair or blanket to sit on
Tucson Storytellers: This is Tucson
From raspados to saguaros, there are just some things that are so...Tucson.
Join us for a night of living storytelling centered around our favorite desert city.
Six community members will take the stage on Aug. 13 at El Casino Ballroom to share their true, first-person stories about how Tucson played a role in changing their lives.
Tucson Storytellers is a live storytelling event hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and This is Tucson.
Where: El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St.
When: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: These nights routinely sell out. Get your tickets now at tucson.com/storytellers!
Dog Days at Tucson Botanical Gardens
From now till Sept. 30, your furry friend will be allowed to visit and enjoy the gardens with their human pals.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Now through Sept. 30, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Admission is $3 per dog for a day pass and $20 for a membership. Each dog membership comes with a custom canine card and must be added to an existing garden membership. Human pricing is $15 general admission, $13 for students, seniors and military, $8 for children ages 4-17, garden members and children under 4 get in for free.
Bats in Flight
Watch as hundreds of bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Avenue Bridge over the Rillito River. Pima County naturalists and volunteers provide information and family-friendly activities. All ages welcome.
Where: Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Friday Night BBQs at the Racquet Club
Cruise over to the Tucson Racquet Club for some tasty BBQ and a dip in the pool. The barbecue pool parties will be available to members and non-members every Friday until the end of September.
Where: Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, 4001 N. Country Club Road
When: Friday, Aug. 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Members are free; non-members $5, $2 for ages 13-17, 12 and under free.
Free Movie In Marana: Hotel Transylvania 3
Blah, blah blah. Bring a chair or blanket and get ready to take a cruise with your favorite vampire. Movie treats will be available for purchase.
Where: Splash Pad At Marana Heritage River Park, 12280 N. Heritage Park Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:15-9:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Beer and Bikes
Meet at Button Brew House at 6 p.m. Cyclists will ride on the Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. and return for food truck munchies. After you get done with the Loop, celebrate with a frosty glass of beer.
Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free ride, but bring some money for tasty brews.
First Ever Tucson Godzilla Festival
The first 50 people will receive a souvenir at the door. Discuss Kaiju films and giant monster television shows, games, speakers, contests, prizes, local artists with special prints for sale, and more.
Where: The Metal Arts Village, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 5-11 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping
Say Goodbye to the Dog Days of Summer
Experience some diving fun and fur-tastic activities. Bring your dog and you can test their skills on the dock! Old Tucson will have canine demos, vendors, nonprofit exhibitors and more. Bring a towel, because you might get wet!
Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road
When: Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $19.95 for regular admission and kids ages 11 are free. If you want to register your dog and be part of the attraction, pay and register here as well.
MSA Summer Night Market
Shop a family-friendly open-air night market with the best and brightest merchants. Enjoy live music by DJ Herm, food trucks and art installations.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, Aug. 30, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Rambo First Blood (1982)
Calling all Stallone fans! The Fox Theatre is showing the Rambo that started it all. Assistant Director, Craig Huston will be there to tell you about all the behind-the-scenes action and make sure to come early to check out our featured collection of Rambo and Sylvester Stallone autographed memorabilia.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: 0-$5
Woodstock Events ☮️
Woodstock 50 Year Celebration at The Rialto Theatre
Cruise downtown and reminisce about Woodstock by listening to Anthony Aquarius Mystery (a Jimi Hendrix Tribute), The Who Experience, Creedence and Company.
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
When: Friday, Aug.16, 8 p.m.
Cost: $16-$20, get your tickets here.
Woofstock: The Dog Friendly Concert
Woodstock is turning 50 this year so what's a better way to celebrate than hosting a dog-friendly concert. Pet parents will enjoy the vendor booths, live music, beer garden and more paw-tastic activities.
Where: North Kino Sports Stadium, 2805 E. Ajo Way
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Woodstock 50th Anniversary at Hotel Congress
Head to the Hotel Congress Plaza for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a night of peace, art, music, love, and tacos.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: $5
Kids🎈
Paint Night in the Park - Teen
Hang out with friends, and create your very own masterpiece. This teen-only class will feature a painting inspired by the Arizona desert or Marana culture.
Where: Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive
When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 for resident and $25 for non-resident
Water Play at the Children's Museum
The Children's Museum Tucson is bringing back popular Water Wednesdays, with an hour of splashy fun in the courtyard every week. Each week the museum will supply baby tools, buckets, squirt toys, water balloons and a kid wash for water day.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Water Wednesday activities are included with regular admission. Bring a towel and sunscreen for the kids.
Oro Valley Drive-in Movies at the Range
Set up a blanket or some chairs, or hang out in one of our golf carts and watch the animated favorite Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Where: Oro Valley Community Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
BFF 💃🏻
Drink and Design: Nice Butt Box
Your ticket includes one draft beer, wine, or cold brew and all materials/instruction to make one custom wood box during the event.
Where: Caps and Corks, 3830 W. River Road
When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $35
A Makeup Blowout Sale Event
Clean out your drawers and get ready to restock! Stop by the Double Tree and shop an amazing variety of makeup, skin care, hair care, hair tools and perfumes at low prices.
Where: Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, 445 S. Alvernon Way
When: Friday-Sunday, Aug 2-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend (kids welcome), but bring some money for shopping.
Health at Jacome: Mat Pilates
Inspired Fitness is hosting a free fitness series all summer long at Jácome Plaza. This practice is a high-intensity fusion of yoga, tribal dance, and plyometrics. The class combines cardio, strength training and flexibility in one seamless format.
Where: Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Rooftop Sunset Yoga North
Enjoy panoramic mountain views from the mat. You can even see Picacho Peak. Bring your mat and water.
Where: Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Sunday, August 25, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $6
Angry Yoga: Mental Meltdown
Take a traditional yoga class but with heavy metal music where cussing is welcomed and encouraged. At the end, you’ll feel so much better and then we’ll go over to Rancho Rustico for drinks.
Where: Desert Zen Yoga, 10235 E. Old Vail Road
When: Friday, Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m.
