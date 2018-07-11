So many things to do this weekend. We have Friday the 13th, shopping and free events for ya to look through.
Monsoon Plant Sale at Native Seeds/SEARCH
Shop for heat-tolerant plants, fruit trees, wildflowers, herb and vegetable plants. Members get to shop at 8 a.m. and non-members shop at 9 a.m. Members get 10 percent off their purchase, new members will get a one-time 15 percent discount.
Where: Native Seeds/SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday, July 13-15, 8 a.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
☠️Friday the 13th☠️
Friday the 13th Dark Tour at RavenHearse
Celebrate the 13th the right way and go on a haunted flashlight tour sharing stories, histories and rumors of some artifacts. Be careful and don't get snatched up by a ghost.
Where: RavenHearse, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road, Ste. 26
When: Friday, July 13, 11:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: $13.00 per person. Purchase tickets for reservations at https://squareup.com/store/ravenhearse-llc/
Friday the 13th Tattoo Special at 3 Wishes Tattoo
All flash tattoos will be posted at the shop the night before, so stop by the shop on July 12 to pick out your design.
Where: 3 Wishes Tattoo, 4444 E. Grant Road, Suite 121
When: Friday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $13, plus a $7 tip.
Tremors at Casa Film Bar
Don't make too much noise or a Graboid will pull you underground. See an old school scary movie at the Film Bar.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, July 13, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Shining at The Loft
Red rum, red rum. See Stephen King's popular horror flick with friends on Friday the 13th.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Cost: $5-$6
🎉For Everyone🎉
Party at Pinnacle Peak
Enjoy some brews from Sentinel Peak Brewing Company and a petting zoo from Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids. There will be lawn games, additional kids' activities, Trail Dust Town rides, and more.
Where: Pinnacle Peak Tucson, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, July 13, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for beer and Trail Dust Town rides and shows.
Pool time with pups at Green Valley
Dogs and their owners get to enjoy a fun day at the pool together. To register, bring a completed Rules/Tips & Waiver of Liability: http://www.gvrec.org/paws-in-the-pool-iii/. Please bring a up-to-date vaccination documents for each pup. Read and review the rules and tips: http://www.gvrec.org/paws-in-the-pool-iii/.
Where: Green Valley Recreation, 1070 S. Calle de las Casitas
When: Friday, July 13, 7-10 a.m.
Cost: Donations of $5 per pup.
Father and Daughter Dance at Civano Coffee House
Dads get to dance the night away with their little princess. All ages are welcome, your never too old to dance with daddy. Refreshments will be served.
Where: Civano Coffee House, 5278 S. Civano Blvd.
When: Friday, July 13, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $5 for dad, daughters are free.
Luau Pool Party with Moana at the Country Club
Aloha! Couples and families are welcome to to join a poolside buffet, dive-in movie "Moana" and a costume contest. Put on your grass skirt and hula all night.
Where: Forty Niner Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, July 13, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $15 for adults and $6 for children.
Put Me in Coach at Oro Valley Parks and Recreation
It's that time again to register kiddos for the fall sports. Take a trip to Oro Valley Parks and Rec. and visit demos of sports teams, sports stores and hands-on sport clinics. Take your kids to play, ask questions and sign up for their favorite physical activity.
Where: Riverfront Park, 551 W. Lambert Lane
When: Saturday, July 14, 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Megamania
Visit the annual summer festival hosted by the Pima County Public Library at Pima College. There will be free video gaming, cosplay, board gaming, crafts and visits with local authors and artists. Don't miss the free pizza, drinks and snacks in the Cantina.
Where: Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, July 14, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Music from ABBA at the Fox Theatre
Listen to a tribute band playing the top hits from ABBA. The band will be performing songs such as, Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Does Your Mother Know and more faves. Click here to get your ticket.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Wednesday, July 18, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Cost: $26.50-$46.30
Free Pool Parties
Cool off at the pool with free activities. When you're not swimming, check out the games, crafts and music located outside the pool entrance.
When & Where: All pool parties are 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- July 11 – Fort Lowell Pool, 2900 N. Craycroft Road
- July 18 – Quincie Douglas Pool, 1563 E. 36th St.
- July 25 – Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
Cost: Free
Ice Cream Social Ride
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a cold dessert and a low impact ride to American Eat Co. & Market. Remember to bring cash to enjoy food, drinks and a few raffle prizes. Tugo Bike Share will have a limited number of bikes available if you don't have a bike.
Where: UA College of Architecture, Planning, and Landscape Architecture, 1040 N. Olive Road
When: Sunday, July 15, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
Family BBQ and Movie Night at Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids
Cool off with good food, movie and furry ranch friends. Secretariat will be showing on screen during the event. You can learn about the animals and more activities by asking about a membership.
Where: Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, 3250 E. Allen Road
When: Sunday, July 15, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend. RSVP’s are appreciated Call 520-298-9808, or email trakranch@gmail.com.
Free Agave Plant Giveaway at the library
Need a little agave in your life? Break in the monsoon season by picking up a free potted baby agave plant. Make sure to get to the library early while supplies last.
Where: Martha Cooper Library, 1377 N. Catalina Ave.
When: Wednesday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
🎈Kids🎈
Crafting at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Add to your kid's toy collection by taking them to the Museum of Miniatures to craft a mini billiards set.
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Saturday, July 14, noon to 3 p.m.
Cost: Museum admission
Craft Jamboree at Creative Tribe
Help celebrate the summer with your kids or bestie and go to a crafting party. Paint a terracotta pot, use watercolors, make friendship bracelets, paint stemless wine glass, make wood bead keychains and perler beads. Come early for the best picks, materials are first come, first serve.
Where: Creative Tribe, 236 S. Scott Ave.
When: Friday, July 13, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $7
Alice in Wonderland's Mad Tea Party at Our Play Place
Have a mad hatter time with Alice. The event includes an Alice in Wonderland keepsake craft, mini pastries, petite sandwiches, tea,coffee and playtime. Call Our Play Place about getting an Alice in Wonderland themed dress at 520-219-0535.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, July 14, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $25, reservations are required.
Art after Dark with Mr. Nature at the Children's Museum
Relax with your kiddos in the A/C and Mr. Nature. He will have his instruments to play, so kids can sing and dance. Plus, a DIY kazoo to take home.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, July 14, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: First 400 people who attend will get a pass for one free visit to the museum.
👯♀️BFF👯♀️
Feel empowered and laugh your fanny off at this all-female comedy show
This raunchy celebration of womanhood is hosted seasonally by local Tucson comedians Steena Salido and Mo Urban.
The lineup for this 21-and-up event includes stand-up from April Walterscheid, Chinna Garza, Hannah Tighe, Kerrilynn Gallagher Bass, Kathie Hendrick, Leslie Barton, Megan Gossen, storytelling by Gina Grande Santos, and music by Plastic Disease.
The event is partnering with the YWCA Southern Arizona Project Peroid and will be accepting donations of new pads, tampons, and reusable menstrual cups. Some of the proceeds of the show will also go to Project Period.
Find more information here.
When: Friday, July 13, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Cans Deli, 340 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: $5
Mystic Moon Paint Night
Paint a night scene of a full moon and cherry blossoms with a glass of wine.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, Ste. 160
When: Saturday, July 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $29
Country Dance Class
Learn how to do a simple line dance and a country waltz. No partner is necessary to take the class. You will rotate through partners and most of the techniques can be learned without partners.
Where: The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. #107
When: Friday, Jul 13, 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person
Peacock Feathers Painting at Creative Juice
Add a little color to the canvas with blue and teal to bring your painting to life.
Where: Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, Ste. 160
When: Thursday, July 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $29
Yoga Mats and Kitty Cats at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
Yoga poses and a little fluff always makes a great combination. Strengthen your core and mind with a purring buddy this weekend.
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
When: Sunday, July 15, 1-2:15 p.m.
Cost: $15, for waiver and registration click here.
🎥Movies🎥
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Celebrate Christmas in July with Jack the pumpkin king.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 14, 10-11:20 a.m.
Cost: Free
Sensory Friendly Screening of Ant-Man And The Wasp
Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.
Where: AMC Theatre Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: First 50 tickets are free, provided by the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.
King Kong vs Godzilla (1962)
Have a smashing good time and see King Kong and Godzilla battle for top dog.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
When: Sunday, July 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
🛍️Shopping 🛍️
Christmas in July at Botanical Gardens
A Garden of Quilts exhibit will be closing out its last month. All the quilts will feature Christmas colors and are available for purchase.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Through July 31
Cost: Pay regular admission, event is free to attend
Rummage sale at Mount Zion Lutheran Church
Shop Avon collectibles, albums, wood hobby items, old tools, CDs, books, furniture, cases of misc. hardware and more.
Where: Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 4520 W. Ajo Way
When: July 12-13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 14, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money to buy some knick knacks.
Sale at Alice Rae Lingerie
Dig the the bins and find some good deals to add to your top drawer. Deals include items ranging from $1 and $5-$10.
Where: Alice Rae Lingerie, 5420 E. Broadway Blvd., Ste 224
When: July 11-13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
🛒Weekly Ads 🛒
Back to school! Here are some sales that can help you with your school supply list.
Target - July 8-14
Character backpacks starting at $14.99, Puma backpack $30, Trans by JanSport backpack $35, 50% off clearance off select toys, 24 count up & up crayons $0.25, Up & Up 24-ct. pronged folder $0.50 and Up & Up 100-ct. 3"x5" ruled or unruled index cards $0.49.
Walmart - June 29-July 14
Mainstays computer desk task chair $19.84, Sterilite 3-drawer cart $10.97, Wonder Nation boy's graphic tee $5.92, girls' braided sandals $8.74, girls' pull-on shorts $4.98 and girls' embellished tee $5.44.
Office Depot - July 8-14
Scholastic glue sticks $1 4 pack, Brenton Studio office chair $64.99, Brenton Studio computer desk $74.99, Office Depot brand 2-Pocket Poly Portfolios $0.35 each, Crayola crayons $0.50 24 pk, Office Depot brand mini stapler set $2 each and school backpacks/lunch accessories $2.24 - $97.49 each.
Dollar Tree - July 1- September 30
All of these items are $1 each: Stainless steel scissors, dry erase board with erase markers, 64-ct box of crayons, mini stapler with starter pack, 24-pk of #2 wooden pencils, 1" 3-ring color binders and Playschool and Teaching Tree flash cards.