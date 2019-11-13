There is something here for everyone. Check out local turkey trots, festivals, movies, shopping, freebies and more.
Everyone 🎉
Tucson Oddities Market
Shop with vendors and artisans of the strange and unusual during this three-day shopping event. Local food trucks will be on site all weekend dishing out tasty treats. Learn more about When + Where here.
Where: When + Where Market Space, 4441 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $5 cash at door or purchase tickets online.
Family Fun Open House at Tucson Wildlife Center
Tucson Wildlife Center is celebrating 21 years of serving the wild creatures of Southern Arizona. The event will have games, prizes, stuffed animal hospital, crafts, snacks, ice cream (while supplies last). Visitors can also watch short videos and learn about the importance of rescue, rehabilitation and release of wildlife in Southern Arizona.
Where: Tucson Wildlife Center, 13275 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Anastasia the musical at Centennial Hall
Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to Tucson at last! This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.
When: Nov. 19-24
Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.
La Suprema Mural Reveal
See the unveiling of the final La Suprema Mural in Barrio Viejo with mural artist Isaac Nicholas Caruso at La Suprema Works and Events.
Where: La Suprema Works & Events, 319 W. Simpson St.
When: Friday, Nov. 15, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Art of Planetary Science Opening Night
The Art of Planetary Science is an annual art exhibition run by UA's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory that celebrates the beauty and elegance of science. View artwork from scientists and artists of all levels, from paintings, photographs, sculptures, glass work, poetry and film.
Where: UA's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, 1629 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, Nov. 15, 5-9 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 16-17, 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Family Festival in the Park
There will be games, prizes, face painting, crafts, inflatables, and class demonstrations. Reid Park Zoo will have $1 admission and the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center will host free swimming with an inflatable obstacle course. And don't forget to stop by the local food vendors!
Where: Gene C. Reid Park, E. 22nd St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring donations of canned goods to the festival to benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Oro Valley Concert Series
Listen to uber-talented youths of Jovert Steel Drum at Oro Valley Marketplace. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
When: Thursday, Nov. 14, 6-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring a chair.
GABA FAMA Fall Bike Swap
Looking for a used bike or part? Join the largest bicycle swap in Tucson. More than 40 vendors will be selling, buying or trading bikes/parts and clothing near Fourth Avenue.
Where: GABA Bike Swap, Seventh Street, between Fourth Avenue and Sixth Avenue
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
The Dark Crystal
Jim Henson's puppets have taken the stage to bring you excitement and laughter. Turn back the clock and watch this popular 1980s film.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16, 10-11:55 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Artisan Food and Craft Fair
Enjoy trail rides, wine tasting, lawn games, demonstrations and more.
Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Sunday Stroll and Roll
Take a three mile walk, jog or ride and connect with community members on the way to St. Philip's Plaza and Heirloom Farmers Markets. Longer distances are available and strollers are welcome.
Where: St Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 7:30-9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival
Find a wide variety of sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits.
Where: Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 14-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission and parking
Christkindlmarket
Visit Steam Pump Ranch and experience the holidays in the German tradition of the Pusch family. The ranch house will be decorated and tours will be given. Stop by our market for unique ornaments and holiday decor that you won't find anywhere else.
Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Marana Turkey Trot 5K, 10K & Fun Run
Burn some calories to make room for turkey at the Turkey Trot. Runners trot along the beautiful Santa Cruz River and get a picture with the Turkey mascot. This event offers a free fun run too. Strollers and leashed dogs are welcome at the event.
Where: Marana Parks & Recreation, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 6:30-11 a.m.
Cost: $20-$25
5th Annual Stone Avenue Block Party
Enjoy live music, food trucks and a beer garden with local beer from Barrio Brewery and Sentinel Peak.
Where: Jewish History Museum, 564 S. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Boss Women Unite Fall Market
There will be shopping with local boss vendors, music, raffles, prizes, photo booths, jumping castle and more.
Where: YWCA Southern Arizona France McClelland Community Center, 525 N. Bonita Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
17th Annual Mesquite Milling Fiesta
Get your dry, harvested mesquite pods ground into delicious and nutritious flour, as well as find out other ways to use the beans. Don't miss the shopping with local vendors and eating samples from food demos.
Where: Las Milpitas De Cottonwood, 2405 S. Cottonwood Ln.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Lights of the World Tucson
Visit more than 11 exhibits, 75 stunning displays and 6 million lights at Kino Sports Complex. Lights of the World features carnival rides, games, acrobatics, dance, and music concerts.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Now to Jan. 5, 2020, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $10.50-$12.60 adults, $10.50 ages 3-12. Parking is $6 and unlimited rides $15.
Yappy Hour
Dr. Liane Devey and the staff will be at Noble Hops for an evening of fun, food, and fur. This is a pet friendly event so bring your well-behaved leashed dog for fun on the patio. 20% of the proceeds during the event will be donated to Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption.
Where: Noble Hops Gastropub, 1335 W. Lambert Lane
When: Monday, Nov. 18, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drinks
Kids 🎈
Ochoa Community Fiesta en la Calle and Block Party
Beautify and transform the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 25th Street with colorful murals. Enjoy car-free streets, free bicycle repair, and a bicycle obstacle course, free food, drinks and music for all ages.
Where: 101 W. 25th St.
When: Friday, Nov. 15, 3-6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Frozen Party with Elsa
Join Play Place for a snow day! Craft, story time, playtime, meet and greet with the Ice Queen Elsa.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Drive
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $15 and up.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Are your spidey senses tingling? Watch your favorite comic book character swing across the screen at The Loft Cinema.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Chamberhood Kids’ Concert
Arizona Friends of Chamber Music presents Chamberhood’s first-ever kids’ concert. Listen to stories and poems with a harp, cello and violin.
Where: Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Ft. Lowell Arts and Crafts Fair with PACC
Kids can enjoy arts and crafts, face painting, food, balloon artistry and maybe find your new fur-friend! to bring home for the holidays.
Where: Faith Tabernacle, 5011 E. Fort Lowell Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
BFF 💃
Sonoran Harvest: Taste the Desert
Indulge with delicious samples of food, beer and tequila. There will be plenty of activities to attend during the event, such as a pun-tastic photobooth, stargazing, stingray touch, chat with vendors and music.
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $25-$105 (different ticket packages available)
Bro Yoga at Arizona Beer House
Bring your sons, brothers, co-workers, fathers, etc., to an all-fitness levels yoga class.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Free Yoga Party
Take a free hour yoga class structured for all levels at the Hoff Studio.
Where: The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free, bring your mat and water bottle
VintagePalooza
Shop a wide variety of vintage vendors while listening live music. While you're there, stop by the Buffalo Trading Post for vintage clothing, jewelry, housewares and more.
Where: Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but be prepared to shop
Thanksgiving Centerpiece Workshop
Make some memories and create a gorgeous centerpiece for your holiday dinner. Bring your own container or buy one, all supplies are available for purchase at the event.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Cost of class is cost of supplies
Crooked Yoga
Stretch and bend for a beer at Crooked Tooth Brewery. Bring your mat!
Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $5, includes a pint
Chick Magnet: Art Poetry & Music Fest
Visit an event with creative art of women and femme artists. Visit with 16 artists and their pieces and installations made by the Chick Magnet. Plus, don't miss the lineup of music, poetry, dance performances and shopping.
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 4 p.m. to midnight
Cost: $10