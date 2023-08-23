Shop from local artists, vote for your favorite tacos and swap metaphysics tools this weekend in Tucson.

What else? The last Cool Summer Nights event at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, a K-pop- and anime-themed event, the grand opening of Dirty T Tamarindo and chicken poop bingo (?!).

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

"Can't Buy Me Love" at The Loft

The Loft Cinema is celebrating Tucson's birthday with a screening of "Can't Buy Me Love," which was filmed here in the '80s. There will be birthday cake while supplies last!

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $10.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Imagine stepping into a painting by Vincent van Gogh. The colors swirl around you and the images of landscapes and self-portraits by the 19th century Post-Impressionist artist suck you into a 360-degree virtual world. That’s what you will experience at “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” in Oro Valley through September.

When: Thursdays-Mondays in August and September

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $25-$35

Visit the event page for more information.

Join the Tucson J for a weekend of wellness this Labor Day!

Never been to the J? Come on by! Already a member? Bring some guests! Come enjoy the best of the J's amenities and a weekend packed with fitness and fun for everyone, plus a special event just for families with children ages 4-10!

Ben's Bells Endless Summer Happy Hour

Ben's Bells is putting together an all-ages happy hour at HighWire Tucson. Tucson celebrities will serve the drinks, competing to raise the most tips to go toward the local nonprofit.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24

Where: HighWire Tucson, 14 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: $30, tickets include your first drink

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Comic-Con announces exciting events for Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza!

Get ready to be swept into a whirlwind of pop culture excitement as Tucson Comic-Con gears up for its 14th annual celebration this Labor Day weekend. The event is a jam-packed lineup of captivating experiences and appearances by renowned personalities that will leave attendees in awe. Get ready to view artists in Artist Alley, meet celebrities, watch and play live gaming and lego competitions, see hundreds of fantastic vendors, participate in a scavenger hunt and more!

Summer Night Market

Shop from dozens of local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Dance Party

Join this indie party for a night of dancing to a DJ mixing Tame Impala, MGMT, Arctic Monkeys, Passion Pit, Dayglow and more.

When: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Rodeo Rave

Illustrated with a hot pink cowgirl hat, Rodeo Rave is a dance party spinning hits and deep cuts from country artists.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including a sound bath, yoga and bingo.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 for the sound bath; 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 for bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $25 for the sound bath; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! This Friday, watch a screening of "Sixteen Candles."

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Salsa, Tequila and Taco Challenge

Now's your chance to try dozens of salsa, tequila and taco recipes — from blueberry-jalapeño salsa to tequila-infused popsicles — and vote for your favorite. Beyond the tastings from local chefs and mixologists, there will be mariachi, folklorico, lucha libre and live painting.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Hilton El Conquistador, 10000 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $80 for general admission, includes libation and menu samplings from 30 participating chefs. $100 for VIP.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sanrio K-pop Bash

Local shop Kira Kira Collectibles is organizing a Sanrio K-pop Bash which is slated to feature K-pop and anime vendors, a scavenger hunt, karaoke, a cosplay contest, a maid cafe and a photo booth.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Ding Tea, 910 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Tamarindo's Grand Opening

Dirty T Tamarindo, known for their chamoy-covered candies, is officially opening a brick-and-mortar! The grand opening will feature vendors, giveaways, games, mariachi and live mural painting.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Dirty T Tamarindo, 1211 W. St Marys Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for candy and vendors

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes is a group with a goal: helping other minority-owned small businesses thrive through frequent artisan markets. The mercados that once took place in midtown have moved to a new location near Fourth Avenue. This one will feature 30 vendors!

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

For the last time this summer, enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities. Teachers and support staff get free admission!

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents. Teachers and support staff get free admission!

Visit the event page for more information.

Spirit Swap

Local shop Monsoon Mystics is hosting a spirit swap — a chance to gather, mingle and swap metaphysical tools like crystals, tarot decks and candles.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Monsoon Mystics, 657 W. St Marys Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Flashlight Night

Bring a flashlight and explore the International Wildlife Museum in the dark! Arrive early to see the museum with the lights on, and stay to see the museum in the dark when the lights switch off at 6 p.m.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Science at Sunset: Mighty Monsoons

Flandrau's new summer series features a lecture, stargazing, two planetarium shows and admission to the exhibits throughout the museum.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $20 for all the activities or $5 per lecture/show. Stargazing is free.

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Greatest Showman" Sing-Along

Belt out the tunes of "The Greatest Showman" during this sing-along version of the movie with onscreen lyrics.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Late Skate

Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting Late Skate, with a "rhythm skating" theme.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Make Your Own Acrylic Earrings

Luna & Saya is a local maker known for her playful statement earrings. Now's your chance to learn how to make a pair of your own!

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Di Luna Candles, 3061 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $48

Visit the event page for more information.

Vulture Social

Curiosity shop The Heathenry, which has oddities like animal skulls, taxidermy and nature-centric art, is hosting what they've dubbed Vulture Social, aka your chance to learn about getting started in necromancy. A speaker will be present to discuss the ethics behind the hobby.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Heathen Haus, 657 W. St Marys Road

Cost: $10, a bone-related gift is included

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Sands Club Charity Cocktail Classic

Eight members of Arizona Sands Club will compete to create the best cocktail. Guests will get cocktail samples all while enjoying enjoy food, live music, dancing, live and silent auctions and a silent disco.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Public Art and Murals tour and a tour around Barrio Viejo.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Tours are separate.

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., for Public Art and Murals; El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave., for Barrio Viejo.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Wild Wild West Market

Local shop El Be Goods is organizing its fifth rendition of its Wild Wild West Market, this time featuring around 10 vendors. You'll find earrings, candles, ceramics and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Chicken Poop Bingo

Yes, chicken poop bingo is a real thing. And it's a fundraiser for Tucson Village Farm's camp scholarship fund!

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring cash to play

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Sunset Pool Party

Watch the sunset from the rooftop pool at Graduate Tucson. While you're there, enjoy drink specials and a DJ.

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Graduate Tucson, 930 E. Second St.

Cost: $15, buy tickets in advance. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop Swap

Pop Cycle and the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition are hosting a community art supply swap. Bring supplies you no longer want or need and swap them for something you'd rather have in your art collection!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Battle of Ambos Nogales Walking Tour

This walking tour hosted by Borderlandia will take you on both sides of the border where you'll learn about the Battle of Ambos Nogales.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Nogales, Arizona. Location to be disclosed after registering for tickets.

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Full Moon Pickles

At this workshop, held at witchy shop Monsoon Mystics, you'll get to take home a 32-ounce jar of seasonal pickles after learning the basics of pickling!

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Monsoon Mystics, 657 W. St Marys Road

Cost: $32

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Sundays

For the last time this summer, explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours!

When: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga + Pint

1912 Brewing Co. is collaborating with Veterans Yoga Project for a yoga and pint class, which includes an hour-long yoga session and either a pint of 1912 beer or a non-alcoholic beverage. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans Yoga Project.

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.