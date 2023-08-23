Shop from local artists, vote for your favorite tacos and swap metaphysics tools this weekend in Tucson.
What else? The last Cool Summer Nights event at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, a K-pop- and anime-themed event, the grand opening of Dirty T Tamarindo and chicken poop bingo (?!).
Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
"Can't Buy Me Love" at The Loft
The Loft Cinema is celebrating Tucson's birthday with a screening of "Can't Buy Me Love," which was filmed here in the '80s. There will be birthday cake while supplies last!
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $10.50
Visit the event page for more information.
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Imagine stepping into a painting by Vincent van Gogh. The colors swirl around you and the images of landscapes and self-portraits by the 19th century Post-Impressionist artist suck you into a 360-degree virtual world. That’s what you will experience at “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” in Oro Valley through September.
When: Thursdays-Mondays in August and September
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $25-$35
Visit the event page for more information.
Ben's Bells Endless Summer Happy Hour
Ben's Bells is putting together an all-ages happy hour at HighWire Tucson. Tucson celebrities will serve the drinks, competing to raise the most tips to go toward the local nonprofit.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24
Where: HighWire Tucson, 14 S. Arizona Ave.
Cost: $30, tickets include your first drink
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Night Market
Shop from dozens of local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Dance Party
Join this indie party for a night of dancing to a DJ mixing Tame Impala, MGMT, Arctic Monkeys, Passion Pit, Dayglow and more.
When: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Rodeo Rave
Illustrated with a hot pink cowgirl hat, Rodeo Rave is a dance party spinning hits and deep cuts from country artists.
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25
Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge
Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including a sound bath, yoga and bingo.
When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 for the sound bath; 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 for bingo.
Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $25 for the sound bath; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.
Visit the event page for more information.
Free Film Fridays
Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! This Friday, watch a screening of "Sixteen Candles."
When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.
Visit the event page for more information.
Ride with FUGA
Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25
Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Art Corner with BICAS
Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.
When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays
Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested
Visit the event page for more information.
Chillin at the Chul
Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.
When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Salsa, Tequila and Taco Challenge
Now's your chance to try dozens of salsa, tequila and taco recipes — from blueberry-jalapeño salsa to tequila-infused popsicles — and vote for your favorite. Beyond the tastings from local chefs and mixologists, there will be mariachi, folklorico, lucha libre and live painting.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Hilton El Conquistador, 10000 N. Oracle Road
Cost: $80 for general admission, includes libation and menu samplings from 30 participating chefs. $100 for VIP.
Visit the event page for more information.
Sanrio K-pop Bash
Local shop Kira Kira Collectibles is organizing a Sanrio K-pop Bash which is slated to feature K-pop and anime vendors, a scavenger hunt, karaoke, a cosplay contest, a maid cafe and a photo booth.
When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Ding Tea, 910 W. Irvington Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Dirty T Tamarindo's Grand Opening
Dirty T Tamarindo, known for their chamoy-covered candies, is officially opening a brick-and-mortar! The grand opening will feature vendors, giveaways, games, mariachi and live mural painting.
When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Dirty T Tamarindo, 1211 W. St Marys Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for candy and vendors
Visit the event page for more information.
Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado
Las Mujeres Verdes is a group with a goal: helping other minority-owned small businesses thrive through frequent artisan markets. The mercados that once took place in midtown have moved to a new location near Fourth Avenue. This one will feature 30 vendors!
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Cool Summer Nights
For the last time this summer, enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities. Teachers and support staff get free admission!
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents. Teachers and support staff get free admission!
Visit the event page for more information.
Spirit Swap
Local shop Monsoon Mystics is hosting a spirit swap — a chance to gather, mingle and swap metaphysical tools like crystals, tarot decks and candles.
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Monsoon Mystics, 657 W. St Marys Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Flashlight Night
Bring a flashlight and explore the International Wildlife Museum in the dark! Arrive early to see the museum with the lights on, and stay to see the museum in the dark when the lights switch off at 6 p.m.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12
Visit the event page for more information.
Science at Sunset: Mighty Monsoons
Flandrau's new summer series features a lecture, stargazing, two planetarium shows and admission to the exhibits throughout the museum.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $20 for all the activities or $5 per lecture/show. Stargazing is free.
Visit the event page for more information.
"The Greatest Showman" Sing-Along
Belt out the tunes of "The Greatest Showman" during this sing-along version of the movie with onscreen lyrics.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50
Visit the event page for more information.
Skate Country Late Skate
Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting Late Skate, with a "rhythm skating" theme.
When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.
Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Make Your Own Acrylic Earrings
Luna & Saya is a local maker known for her playful statement earrings. Now's your chance to learn how to make a pair of your own!
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Di Luna Candles, 3061 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: $48
Visit the event page for more information.
Vulture Social
Curiosity shop The Heathenry, which has oddities like animal skulls, taxidermy and nature-centric art, is hosting what they've dubbed Vulture Social, aka your chance to learn about getting started in necromancy. A speaker will be present to discuss the ethics behind the hobby.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Heathen Haus, 657 W. St Marys Road
Cost: $10, a bone-related gift is included
Visit the event page for more information.
Arizona Sands Club Charity Cocktail Classic
Eight members of Arizona Sands Club will compete to create the best cocktail. Guests will get cocktail samples all while enjoying enjoy food, live music, dancing, live and silent auctions and a silent disco.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Arizona Sands Club, 565 N. Cherry Ave.
Cost: $150
Visit the event page for more information.
Bachata Glow Party
Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! This event features a bachata class followed by social dancing. For this special edition party, wear white or neon and dance under a blacklight.
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave.
Cost: $10, cash or Venmo
Visit the event page for more information.
Archaeology Day at Mission Garden
Kids can learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day.
When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted
Visit the event page for more information.
Goat yoga
Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!
When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25
Visit the event page for more information.
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Public Art and Murals tour and a tour around Barrio Viejo.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Tours are separate.
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave., for Public Art and Murals; El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave., for Barrio Viejo.
Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road
Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner
Visit the event page for more information.
Wild Wild West Market
Local shop El Be Goods is organizing its fifth rendition of its Wild Wild West Market, this time featuring around 10 vendors. You'll find earrings, candles, ceramics and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
Chicken Poop Bingo
Yes, chicken poop bingo is a real thing. And it's a fundraiser for Tucson Village Farm's camp scholarship fund!
When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring cash to play
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Sunset Pool Party
Watch the sunset from the rooftop pool at Graduate Tucson. While you're there, enjoy drink specials and a DJ.
When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
Where: Graduate Tucson, 930 E. Second St.
Cost: $15, buy tickets in advance. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Pop Swap
Pop Cycle and the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition are hosting a community art supply swap. Bring supplies you no longer want or need and swap them for something you'd rather have in your art collection!
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
Where: Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Battle of Ambos Nogales Walking Tour
This walking tour hosted by Borderlandia will take you on both sides of the border where you'll learn about the Battle of Ambos Nogales.
When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
Where: Nogales, Arizona. Location to be disclosed after registering for tickets.
Cost: $50
Visit the event page for more information.
Full Moon Pickles
At this workshop, held at witchy shop Monsoon Mystics, you'll get to take home a 32-ounce jar of seasonal pickles after learning the basics of pickling!
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
Where: Monsoon Mystics, 657 W. St Marys Road
Cost: $32
Visit the event page for more information.
Sunset Sundays
For the last time this summer, explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours!
When: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17
Visit the event page for more information.
Drag Queen Bingo
Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!
When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.
Cost: Free to play, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.
Visit the event page for more information.
Yoga + Pint
1912 Brewing Co. is collaborating with Veterans Yoga Project for a yoga and pint class, which includes an hour-long yoga session and either a pint of 1912 beer or a non-alcoholic beverage. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans Yoga Project.
When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.