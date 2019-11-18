With the holidays just around the corner (seriously, how is the year almost over?!) here are some events you'll want to check out before we all ring in the new year.
Shop for some locally-made gifts, play in some snow, check out those twinkle lights and maybe even start a new Tucson holiday tradition with the people you love.
El Nacimiento at Tucson Museum of Art
Tucked away in the Tucson Museum of Art's historic La Casa Cordova, El Nacimiento is an elaborate Nativity scene that will make your jaw drop. You'll spot Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus and characters from other Bible stories among the 800-piece set.
Maria Luisa Teña created the exhibit and it has been on display in Tucson since 1978.
When: Casa Cardova is open during museum hours. Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: $12 general admission, free for kids under 12. Find more ticket information here.
Free admission the first Thursday of the month from 5-8 p.m. and the second Sunday of the month for Arizona and Sonora, Mexico residents.
Lights of the World Tucson
With six million LED lights, carnival rides, Chinese acrobatics shows, and music performances, Tucson Lights of the World is a lantern festival that glows at the Kino Sports Complex all holiday season.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (in the east parking lot)
When: Open Oct. 24, 2019, to Jan. 5, 2020, Tuesday-Sunday, 5-10 p.m.
Cost: $17.99 adult admission, $14.99 for children 2-12.
Tucson Museum of Art's Holiday Artisan Market
More than 100 vendors will be at the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block for a weekend of shopping fun. Items available for purchase include a large selection of ceramics, glass, jewelry, paintings, prints and more.
When: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 22-24, 2019, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: Event is free to attend, bring money to shop.
Wee Winter Wonderland at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
Have yourself a teeny little Christmas at the Mini Time Machine Museum. More then a dozen miniature scenes depicting holidays from around the world and throughout time will be on display.
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive
When: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Open museum hours, Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Monday and major holidays.
Cost: $10.50 adult admission, $7 youth admission. Get $2 off per ticket if you buy them early, find more pricing info here.
Thanksgiving Cross Country Classic
This grass and dirt course is full of fun hay bales and water jumps obstacles. Shoes, "turkeys" and pies will be awarded to winners and runners-up. Break the course record and win prize money. This year the pot is $350 for women and $450 for men.
Where: Reid Park, Ramada 10
When: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, 7-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $15-$30.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at Reid Park
This holiday fair hosted by Tucson's Parks and Recreation draws more than 160 vendors from all over the Southwest to sell one-of-a-kind handmade items.
Find gifts, enjoy food and watch some unique performances.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Reid Park, west of the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center
Cost: Free to attend.
O'odham Made It Market
Shop one-of-a-kind handmade clothing, jewelry, art and more.
There will also be a farm-to-table food sale, activities for the kids and live music by the Mumsigo Family.
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: San Xavier Co-Op Farm, 8100 Oidak Wog
Cost: Event is free to attend
Parade of Lights and Festival
This downtown Tucson holiday tradition is celebrating its 25th year by moving the event to the Thanksgiving weekend.
It all kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony, live music, food and other family activities. It's followed by the parade — where you'll see dancers in lit up dresses, Santa, cars, holiday lights and more.
When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, festivities start at 4:30 p.m., parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Tucson
Cost: Event is free to attend
Enchanted Snowfall at La Encantada
Hang out by a 28-foot-tall Christmas tree and watch snow fall in the La Encantada courtyard.
There will also be music, local entertainment and Mexican hot chocolate provided by Blanco Tacos + Tequila.
When: Every Saturday, Nov. 30 through Dec. 21, 2019. Snow falls at 6 p.m. and again at 6:45 p.m.
Where: The La Encantada courtyard at 2905 E. Skyline Drive.
Cost: Event is free.
Made in Tucson Market
Meet Tucson artists and get a glimpse of their creative process. This local-only market happens just around the corner of Fourth Avenue.
When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
Luminaria Nights at Tucson Botanical Gardens
More than 3,500 candlelit luminarias and 20 Korean lanterns line the walkways of Tucson Botanical Gardens for an enchanting night stroll.
Enjoy live music performances, pretend snowfall in the gardens and a poinsettia pavilion.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec.6-8 and Dec. 13-15, 2019, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $18 general admission, $9 for kids ages 4-17, $12 for Tucson Botanical Garden members and $6 for their kids.
Tohono Chul's Holiday Nights
Millions of twinkle-lights and music take over the Tohono Chul gardens for select evenings this holiday season.
Take a walk through the grounds as local musicians and artists perform. There will also be telescopes provided for stargazing, a holiday sing-a-long, and of course, Santa.
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
When: Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6-7; Dec. 13-14; and Dec. 20-21, 2019, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost: $16 general admission, $5 for kids ages 5-12, and $12 for Tohono Chul members.
Cultivate Tucson Holiday Market
Cultivate Tucson's second pop-up market of the year is happening just in time for the holiday shopping season.
About 50 local vendors will sell one-of-a-kind items including: jewelry, art, clothes, pottery and other interesting finds.
A percentage of the market's proceeds will go to the Casa Alitas Program.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but you can purchase tickets to get access to the market early from 8-10 a.m.. Find information for that here.
Arroyo Cafe Holiday Radio Show
Join cartoonist Dave Fitzsimmons and friends for a live taping of the Arroyo Cafe Holiday Radio Show.
Funds from the show will go to benefit Casa Alitas, U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, HIAS and Arizona Public Media.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 1 p.m.
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street
Cost: $20 general admission
15th Annual Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival
Celebrate the rich tastes, smells and variation of tamales from the Southwest and Mexico at the Casino Del Sol's tamal festival. There will be live music, market, and tamal contest.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road
Cost: Free to attend.
Marana Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting
Come see Santa, play in 25 tons of real snow, watch live performances and enjoy the biggest Christmas tree light show in Southern Arizona.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 3-8 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend
La Fiesta de Guadalupe
The DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun's festival returns this year with lots of music, dancing and food.
Take in the beautiful desert landscape and enjoy performances by mariachi bands, folklorico dancers and Yaqui Deer Dancers. Local food and art vendors will also be here.
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road
Cost: Event is free to attend.
Ballet Tucson's Sugar Plum Tea
Join the Tucson Ballet for a magical tea time, featuring live music from the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus and harpist Christine Vivona, performances by Tucson Ballet and characters from The Nutcracker.
There will be a holiday boutique and silent auction.
Where: Tucson Marriott University Park, 880 E. 2nd Street
When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Cost: $75 per person
Fourth Avenue Street Fair
This is Tucson's largest street market of the season with hundreds of vendors from around the world and 500,000 visitors — and this year the market is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15, 2019
Where: Fourth Avenue, between Eighth Street and University Boulevard.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping.
Holiday Festival of the Arts and Oro Valley Tree Lighting
Shop from more then 150 vendors and enjoy performances by local musicians and students.
There will also be a tree lighting ceremony on Saturday evening, complete with Santa and carolers.
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; tree lighting festivities Saturday, Dec. 7, 2-6 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend.
Post Farms Christmas Festival
The Marana Pumpkin Patch transforms into a holiday wonderland, complete with a Christmas train, twinkly lights, story time and visits from Santa.
There are also some farm favorites, including a petting zoo, jumping pillows and baked goods for sale.
When: December 2019 weekends: Dec. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, from 5-9:30 p.m.
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14901 North Wentz Road
Cost: $10 per person plus tax.
Reid Park Zoo Lights
Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Santa will be there as well as live entertainment, hot chocolate, food and snow to play in.
When: Thursday, Dec. 6 to Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, 6-8 p.m. With encore nights from Thursday, Dec. 26 to Monday, Dec. 30.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $10 for adults, $6 for kids ages 2-12. Reid Park Zoo members get $3 off admission.
Christmas at San Xavier
Experience Christmas in this Southern Arizona 18th-century landmark, a true treasure of Spanish mission architecture and Baroque art. The Sons of Orpheus and Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus will perform.
When: Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 10-12, 2019, check here for showtimes.
Where: Mission San Xavier del Bac, 1950 W. San Xavier Road
Cost: Tickets start $100, and they go fast, so be prepared.
The Very Merry Holiday Sing-A-Long Spectacular at The Loft Cinema
All we want for Christmas is to have a rockin' good time at The Loft's Holiday Sing-A-Long.
Watch clips from your favorite holiday movies, television specials, music videos and other festive finds.
Come dressed in your best Christmas costume for a chance to win a prize and participate in the Kooky Christmas Costume Parade.
Also, if you bring an unwrapped toy donation for Casa de los Niños you'll receive half-off admission into the event.
When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
Cost: $12 general admission, $10 for Loft members
Las Posadas
Carrillo Elementary students dressed as angels carry a nativity through the Barrio Viejo neighborhood as part of the procession dramatizing the search for shelter by Joseph and Mary.
This Las Posadas event, which also includes food and entertainment, has been a Tucson tradition since 1937.
When: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Food and gathering begins at 5 p.m. and procession starts at 7 p.m.
Where: Carrillo K-5 Magnet School, 440 S. Main Ave.
Cost: Event is free to attend. Bring money for food.
Vail Jingle Trail 5K and Santa's Little Helper 1K
Have jolly time taking on the Cienega High School cross country course and treating yourself to some music and refreshments.
The first 400 finishers of the 5K will receive a handmade ornament. Participants of the Santa's Little Helper 1K run will get a goodie and ribbon.
Where: Cienega High School, 12775 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
When: Dec. 14, 2019, at 8:45 a.m.
Cost: 25$ and a new unwrapped toy to participate in the 5K, $20 and a new unwrapped toy for the 1K 13 years and older, $15 and a new unwrapped toy for the 1K under 12 years.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Each year, folks from the Winterhaven neighborhood decorate their houses with bright lights and elaborate holiday displays for the whole city to enjoy. And this time, the annual Tucson tradition is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
There will be food trucks, hayrides, hot chocolate, fake snow and of course, the Wishing Tree.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14 to Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, from 6-10 p.m. every day.
Where: Neighborhood is located near Fort Lowell and Country Club.
Cost: The festival is free to attend, however it's also a fundraiser for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona — bring money and food donations and drop them off on your way in.
Tucson Regional Ballet's "A Southwest Nutcracker"
Be transported to Tucson in the 1800s with a southwest version of "The Nutcracker," complete with dancing rattlesnakes, cavalry and coyotes.
The Tucson Symphony Orchestra will also be providing live music for the performances.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m.
Where: Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Prices start at $32. There are also group rate tickets available.
Tucson Storytellers: Holiday Stories
#ThisIsTucson hosts a live storytelling event with the Arizona Daily Star several times a year. Join us to hear first-person stories from six community members about their own holiday experiences, from funny mishaps to heartwarming memories.
When: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon and BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: $10 general audience, $5 student. Get tickets here.
It's a Wonderful Life at the Fox Theatre
Watch the classic film "It's a Wonderful Life" at the beautiful and historic Fox Theatre.
When: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street
Cost: $7 general admission, $5 for seniors and active military, free for Fox members and kids under 12
Holiday Parade at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet
The Tanque Verde Swap Meet is celebrating the holidays with a festive parade, featuring decorated floats and Santa.
Be sure to bring some money so you can do a little shopping while you're there.
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
Cost: Event is free to attend.
Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street
More than 15,000 kids attend this toy giveaway and meet Santa every year at the Casino Del Sol's AVA Amphitheater. The celebration includes, food, music, entertainment for the family and face painting.
To donate toys to kids who need help this holiday season, call Ramon Gonzales at 520-971-8271.
Where: AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road.
When: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
The Polar Express at the Fox Theatre
Take a ride aboard the Polar Express with a screening of the 2004 film at the Fox Theater.
Join Kit's pajama party an hour before screening where you'll be able to meet a train conductor, get your ticket punched, participate in story time and hang out with Santa.
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street
When: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, showtimes at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Cost: $7 general admission, $5 for seniors and active military, free for Fox members and kids under 12