See works of art come to life at MOCA Tucson Friday.
The museum is hosting a community fundraiser event — MOCA Monster Drawing Rally (or colossal live drawing event) — where you can watch 75 Tucson artists create full-fledged pieces of artwork.
There are three one-hour time blocks, each with 25 participating artists. You'll see quick sketches turn into masterpieces which you'll be able to purchase for $50. All proceeds directly support MOCA Tucson.
There will also be live music and a cash bar.
"It's just a fun way for people to see how local artists make work," says Ginger Porcella, executive director and curator of MOCA.
Aside from being a fundraiser, the event is focused on building community,
And it's an "opportunity to have local artists make work at the museum and expose our audiences to artists right here in Tucson," Porcella says. "The main goal is really just exposure for the Tucson creative community."
Most of the artists were selected through an open call and will receive a free year membership to MOCA for participating.
If you go
What: MOCA Monster Drawing Rally
Where: MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.
When: Friday, July 26, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $5 admission with cash bar. Artwork available for $50
