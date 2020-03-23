Feeling a little blue or anxious from the news? Relax with a stress-free list of local businesses offering at-home workouts, meditation and stress management exercises.
If you are hosting a local fitness or meditation class in a virtual format, send us a note here so we can add it to the list. We'll be updating this live with more current info so check back.
This list was last updated March 23, 2020.
Floor Polish Dance and Fitness
Floor Polish is offering online and livestream classes. Classes include cardio dance, belly dance, burlesque fitness, yoga and strengthening skills.
Movement Culture
Movement Culture is offering free online classes via Zoom. Classes include Capoeria, hula, folk dance, salsa and yoga and select classes for kids.
Sumits Yoga
Join Sumits Yoga live streaming on Instagram Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and on Zoom in the afternoon.
Barefoot Studio
Barefoot streaming offers over 40 yoga classes per week to members. Classes are streamed live and available on the page if you'd like to practice later.
Membership costs $98 for three months of unlimited classes.
YogaOasis
Bend, stretch and reach for your mat with new online classes with longtime Tucson yoga studio YogaOasis. They also offer e-books and pose guides for easy at-home use. Or buy an audio YogaHour from Apple Music here.
Boxing Incorporated
Boxing Incorporated is offering at-home workouts created by their instructors. Every day this week they will have a new video on their YouTube channel. These online classes are for everyone in the community, not just members.
Tucson Yoga
Tucson Yoga is offering livestreaming through Zoom. Classes include Yin, flow, restorative and basics. Donations appreciated.
Centerline Movement
Join Centerline Movement with livestreaming through Zoom. Classes are scheduled seven days a week. Donations accepted.