#ThisIsTucson recently compiled a list of places to get free turkeys and other food this Thanksgiving but with the season of giving right around the corner, we wanted to also create a list of places where you can donate food.

Keep in mind that many local churches and neighborhood centers also offer food pantries and may be looking for food donations, but it’s best to give them a call ahead of time.

Here are 16 places in Tucson to donate food, including pet food, this holiday season and beyond (listed in alphabetical order).

Campus Pantry

The University of Arizona’s Campus Pantry is a food pantry for UA students and staff located in the student union. “The goal of the UA Campus Pantry is to reduce food insecurity in our Wildcat Community,” according to their website.

Currently, they are taking donations of canned meats, grains, canned fruits and vegetables, coffee and more.

For more information and the complete list of donation items, check out their website.

Casa Maria Soup Kitchen

The Casa Maria Soup Kitchen located at 352 E. 25th St. is currently accepting donations of fresh vegetables, meats, canned goods, condiments like mayo and mustard, and more. They are seeking food items that are suitable for a bagged lunch, according to their website.

For more information, visit their website.

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona

The Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona offers food pantries for its Casa Alitas aid for migrant families program and its Pio Decimo Center. Donations are accepted at three locations in Tucson.

For more information, check out their list of donation items and their website.

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has various locations across Southern Arizona to drop off non-perishable food items. The food bank works closely with many local organizations to help fight food insecurity in our community.

For a list of drop-off locations, visit their website.

GAP Ministries

The GAP Kitchen at GAP Ministries provides meals to people in need including the elderly and children. “On average over 600 children are fed every week across 6 schools in the neediest areas of our community,” according to their website.

Currently, the GAP Kitchen is accepting donations for canned goods and sandwich- and quart-sized baggies.

For more information, visit their website.

Gospel Rescue Mission

The Gospel Rescue Mission, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, is currently in need of frozen turkeys for its Thanksgiving banquet next week. Their annual banquet feeds thousands of Tucsonans.

“The Gospel Rescue Mission has been impacted this year by shortages as well as inflation in common items needed to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” Gospel Rescue Mission CEO Lisa Chastain recently told the Arizona Daily Star.

They also accept non-perishable food donations year-round.

For more information, check out their website.

IMPACT of Southern Arizona

IMPACT of Southern Arizona regularly accepts food donations from the community to help fight food insecurity in our area. They even have a team of volunteers who can come pick your donations up from you, according to their website. Plus, they offer numerous other ways you can help the community if you don’t have any extra food lying around.

For more information, visit their website.

Interfaith Community Services

ICS has a brick-and-mortar food bank at their northwest location, 2820 W. Ina Road, and a mobile food bank that travels across Tucson to reach those in need. They accept food items such as canned and boxed goods year round.

“The ICS Food Bank is the second largest provider of emergency food in Southern Arizona,” according to their website.

For more information or a list of needed items, check out their website.

Iskashitaa Refugee Network

Since the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona no longer offers gleaning services, they recommend checking out the Iskashitaa Refugee Network if you’re searching for harvest help. The network also accepts fruit donations. To make an in-kind donation, fill out their online form and they will send you a drop-off date.

For more information, visit their website.

Little Free Pantries

You’ve probably seen (or at least heard about) the Little Free Libraries around the city, but did you know Tucson also has Little Free Pantries? There are currently six Little Free Pantries across the area. Like the Little Free Libraries, it’s recommended that you take what you need and leave what you can.

For a list of Little Free Pantries in Tucson, check out this website.

Salvation Army of Tucson

Every year, the Salvation Army of Tucson hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for those who may not be able to have one otherwise, but in order to help serve the community, they need food donations. Some of the items they seek every year include turkeys, canned goods, pies, loaves of bread and cartons or gallons of milk.

For more information or a list of needed items, visit their website.

Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank

We can't forget about our furry friends! The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank located at 6212 E. Speedway accepts donations of wet and dry dog and cat food. They also accept new or gently used animal supplies.

You can also donate pet food through another local organization, Cody’s Friends, which has donation stations at various pet clinics and businesses across Tucson.

For more information about the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank, check out their website.

South Tucson Community Outreach

The South Tucson Community Outreach group offers free food boxes to anyone “facing food insecurity for any reason living in south side Tucson,” according to their website.

To make a donation, fill out their donation form and someone from the group will reach out to schedule a drop-off time at their pantry.

For more information, visit their website.

Tucson Food Share

Tucson Food Share is an “entirely volunteer-run project that relies upon the labor and donations of countless participants to function. We operate by the principles of mutual aid, distributing food and other necessities without judgment to anyone who asks,” according to their website.

They are currently seeking canned goods.

For more information, visit their website.

Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry

The Tucson Neighborhood Food Pantry is an east-side establishment that hopes to “support and improve the quality of life for children, families, elderly and disabled,” according to their website. The food pantry is located at 5707 E. 22nd St.

They are currently accepting non-perishable food items.

For more information, check out their website.

Youth On Their Own

Youth On Their Own is dedicated to preventing teens from dropping out of school while supporting their journeys toward high school graduation and the “continued success of youth experiencing homelessness in Pima County,” according to their website.

The organization, located at 1660 N. Alvernon Way, offers a “mini mart” for local youth to “shop” and pick out free basic necessities such as hygiene products and food.

Currently, the mini mart is accepting donations of cereal, soups, snacks, pasta, canned veggies and more.

For more information or a list of needed items, visit their website.

Know of any other places or organizations where you can donate food? Send me an email at everdugo@tucson.com and we can update the list!