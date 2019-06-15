You'll find this library at Skyway Drive and Chula Vista Road

Tucson has dozens of Little Free Libraries. 

So many that when we asked you on Instagram to tell us about a little library in your neighborhood, we got more than 90 comments. NINETY YOU GUYS.

There aren't 90 tiny libraries listed here, but there are nearly 50. Also, many of these aren't even on the official Little Free Library map, so if you want to find even more little libraries near you, go here. That's because even if a library is officially registered with the nonprofit Little Free Library, inclusion on the map isn't a requirement. 

The premise of a Little Free Library is simple. Take a book to read and bring one back to share. The Little Free Library website has a guide for installing a library at your own home — just be sure you check any HOA restrictions, if that applies to you.

If you already have a library in your neighborhood and want to stock it with books, Bookmans wants to help. The store is already working with more than 30 little libraries around Tucson to keep them supplied with good reads, says James Robertson, the marketing coordinator for Bookmans East.

If you want in, email the Bookmans in your area:  east@bookmans.commidtownevents@bookmans.com or northwestevents@bookmans.com

We know this is not a comprehensive list, so if we missed the little library in your neighborhood, email the cross streets and a photo to jwillett@tucson.com and we'll add it to this list!

So far, we have more than 40 listed here. 📚 

Central

This Little Free Library at 17th Street and Seventh Avenue is adorable but could use some more books. 

(East of Interstate 10, west of Swan Road, south of River Road, north of 22nd Street)

17th Street and Seventh Avenue 

We love the red phone box look to this little library. When we visited this week, it needed some re-stocking, so go share some bookish love. 

Kleindale Road and Wilson Avenue

Third Street and Richey Boulevard

Glenn Street, east of Campbell Avenue, Conner Park 

Sahuara Avenue, south of Pima Street, Gloss Studio

University Boulevard and Fifth Street, Historic Y

Montecito Street, east of Alvernon Way

This Little Free Library at Montecito Street east of Alvernon Way has a fairy garden at its base.

There's a tiny fairy garden at the base of this library. 💜

Winstel Boulevard, south of Glenn Street

Edgewater Drive and 15th Place, Children's Memorial Park  

Adams Street and Wilson Avenue

Fairmount Street and Bryant Avenue 

Justin Lane and Lester Street

Third Street, east of Longfellow Avenue 

Alex's Little Free Library was once an old nightstand. It's been given a face lift with a roof and some illustrations done by Rodriguez. 

We wrote about Alex's Little Free Library in November, and it's adorable. 

Belvedere Avenue and Seneca Street

North Street between Isabel and Marion boulevards

Pima Street, east of Louis Lane 

Vine Avenue and Lester Street

Second Street and 10th Avenue

This Little Free Library is at Second Street and 10th Avenue. 

A reading gila monster guards this Little Free Library. 

Blacklidge Drive and Treat Avenue

Limberlost Drive and Fourth Avenue, Limberlost Family Park

Arroyo Chico and Malvern Street

Martin Avenue and Eighth Street

Cielo Azul

North 

A stately Little Free Library in the Tangerine Terrace neighborhood in Oro Valley.

(North of River Road) 

Pizzicato Lane in Oro Valley

Near the playground, this Little Free Library has a lot of choices. 

Canyon View and Genematas drives

River Road, east of Sutton Lane, Khalsa Montessori School

Ina Road and La Cholla Boulevard, Arizona Credit Union

Continental Reserve Loop, south of Silverbell Road, Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary School

Dove Mountain Boulevard, north of Tangerine Road, Dove Mountain Veterinary

A well-stocked Little Free Library at the Dove Mountain Veterinary Clinic. 

This library may be tiny, but it had so many good books when we stopped by!

Skyway Drive and Chula Vista Road

Sandby Green Drive 

South

(South of 22nd Street)

29th Street and Rosemont Avenue, Freedom Park 

You can't miss the bright green doors on this library. 

San Fernando Avenue and Lerdo Road, in front of San Miguel High School

East 

(East of Swan Road)

This Little Free Library is at Palo Verde Park. 

Julia Street and Mann Avenue, Palo Verde Park

This cute little library was once a newspaper box, so naturally we love that. 

Fifth Street and Igo Way, Henry Elementary School 

Pomegranate Street and Camino Seco 

Sonoita Avenue and Rosewood Street

Bear Canyon Road north of Tolani Place, Collier Elementary School

Prudence Road and Poinciana Drive

Native Rose Trail, east of Metropolitan Drive, Sierra Morado Community Center

West

(West of Interstate 10)

This Little Free Library is on Dasylirion Drive, west of Interstate 10

Dasylirion Drive, south of Goret Road

You'll find this library at the end of Dasylirion Drive. 

Avenida del Porvenir, north of Calle Paraiso 

