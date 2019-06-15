Tucson has dozens of Little Free Libraries.
So many that when we asked you on Instagram to tell us about a little library in your neighborhood, we got more than 90 comments. NINETY YOU GUYS.
There aren't 90 tiny libraries listed here, but there are nearly 50. Also, many of these aren't even on the official Little Free Library map, so if you want to find even more little libraries near you, go here. That's because even if a library is officially registered with the nonprofit Little Free Library, inclusion on the map isn't a requirement.
The premise of a Little Free Library is simple. Take a book to read and bring one back to share. The Little Free Library website has a guide for installing a library at your own home — just be sure you check any HOA restrictions, if that applies to you.
If you already have a library in your neighborhood and want to stock it with books, Bookmans wants to help. The store is already working with more than 30 little libraries around Tucson to keep them supplied with good reads, says James Robertson, the marketing coordinator for Bookmans East.
If you want in, email the Bookmans in your area: east@bookmans.com, midtownevents@bookmans.com or northwestevents@bookmans.com.
We know this is not a comprehensive list, so if we missed the little library in your neighborhood, email the cross streets and a photo to jwillett@tucson.com and we'll add it to this list!
So far, we have more than 40 listed here. 📚
Central
(East of Interstate 10, west of Swan Road, south of River Road, north of 22nd Street)
We love the red phone box look to this little library. When we visited this week, it needed some re-stocking, so go share some bookish love.
Glenn Street, east of Campbell Avenue, Conner Park
Sahuara Avenue, south of Pima Street, Gloss Studio
University Boulevard and Fifth Street, Historic Y
There's a tiny fairy garden at the base of this library. 💜
Edgewater Drive and 15th Place, Children's Memorial Park
We wrote about Alex's Little Free Library in November, and it's adorable.
A reading gila monster guards this Little Free Library.
Limberlost Drive and Fourth Avenue, Limberlost Family Park
North
(North of River Road)
Pizzicato Lane in Oro Valley
Near the playground, this Little Free Library has a lot of choices.
River Road, east of Sutton Lane, Khalsa Montessori School
Ina Road and La Cholla Boulevard, Arizona Credit Union
Continental Reserve Loop, south of Silverbell Road, Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary School
Dove Mountain Boulevard, north of Tangerine Road, Dove Mountain Veterinary
This library may be tiny, but it had so many good books when we stopped by!
South
(South of 22nd Street)
29th Street and Rosemont Avenue, Freedom Park
You can't miss the bright green doors on this library.
San Fernando Avenue and Lerdo Road, in front of San Miguel High School
East
(East of Swan Road)
Julia Street and Mann Avenue, Palo Verde Park
This cute little library was once a newspaper box, so naturally we love that.
Fifth Street and Igo Way, Henry Elementary School
Bear Canyon Road north of Tolani Place, Collier Elementary School
Native Rose Trail, east of Metropolitan Drive, Sierra Morado Community Center
West
(West of Interstate 10)
You'll find this library at the end of Dasylirion Drive.