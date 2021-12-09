During this holiday season you can visit multiple places around Tucson to feel the soft, warm glow of holiday lights. Check out locations like downtown Tucson and upcoming holiday events in Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita.
Several places require reservations, so be sure to get yours before they sell out.
Holiday Lights at Tohono Chul
Walk along paths lit with more than a million twinkling lights and holiday music at Tohono Chul. Enjoy treats and a handful of vendors. Masks are required.
When: Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
Cost: $6-$17; kids 5 years old and under enter for free
Marana Christmas Express
Grab the kids and enjoy a train ride through Christmas light displays in Marana. Tickets are sold online only.
When: Dec. 10-12 and 17-23, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Marana Christmas Express, 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $15 per person online, ages 2 and under are free
Winter Waterland in Marana
This event is free to the public and will feature caroling and an outdoor viewing of “Jack Frost,” plus a holiday-themed water and light show on the splash pad at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park.
When: Friday, Dec. 10, 5:30-9 p.m.
Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free to attend
Astara's Fairy Lights at Valley of the Moon Tucson
Visit Queen Astara's Fairy Lights at Valley of the Moon with enchanting paths, decorations, lights and fairies this weekend. A limited number of people will be admitted every 20 minutes from 6-8 p.m.
When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Valley of the Moon Tucson, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: $5-$7, masks required
Winterfest with Sahuarita Parks and Rec
Stop by Sahuarita Town Hall and watch the light parade at 6:30 p.m. Plus, bring your appetite for food trucks and some last-minute shopping before the parade begins. Winterfest will also feature an annual tree lighting and Santa will make an appearance, too.
Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m.
Cost: Free for all ages
ZooLights 2021: Holiday Magic
Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Sip hot cocoa as you stroll through a lit wonderland filled with falling snow, visits with Santa, scheduled entertainment and sweet treats.
When: Now through Dec. 30, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $7-$11, members get $3 off admission.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Wanderland at Tucson Botanical Gardens
Take a walk among thousands of luminarias and Korean lanterns at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, plus enjoy holiday music and a 10-foot-tall succulent tree.
When: Every Wednesday through Saturday until Jan. 2, 5:30-7 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Check the schedule here.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $4-$15
Visit the website for more information.
Desert Nights Downtown Lights
Stroll through 60 illuminated buildings, over 139 street trees tightly wrapped with lights and dozens of decorated storefronts in downtown Tucson.
When: Nightly through Dec. 31
Cost: Free
Visit the Downtown Tucson Partnership website for more information.
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Celebrate the season by walking through the multiple streets of lights in the Winterhaven neighborhood. Bring a donation (canned food or cash) for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
When: Daily, Dec. 11-26, 6 p.m. Dec. 26 is the drive-thru night.
Where: 3235 N. Country Club Road
Cost: Free, wagon rides and food available for purchase
Visit the website for more information.
Marana Christmas Tree Display
Visit a 25-foot Christmas tree musical light display this weekend. This Christmas tree has musical synchronized dancing lights and walkways you can experience with family and friends. Perfect for family photos and night entertainment.
When: Daily through Dec. 31 every hour from 5-9 p.m.
Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase