During this holiday season you can visit multiple places around Tucson to feel the soft, warm glow of holiday lights. Check out locations like downtown Tucson and upcoming holiday events in Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita. 

Several places require reservations, so be sure to get yours before they sell out. 

Visitors take in live music with lights strung all overhead during the 2018 Holiday Nights at Tohono Chul Park.

Holiday Lights at Tohono Chul

Walk along paths lit with more than a million twinkling lights and holiday music at Tohono Chul. Enjoy treats and a handful of vendors. Masks are required.

When: Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 10-11 and 17-18, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte

Cost: $6-$17; kids 5 years old and under enter for free

Visit the event page for more information. 

Marana Christmas Express 

Grab the kids and enjoy a train ride through Christmas light displays in Marana. Tickets are sold online only.

When: Dec. 10-12 and 17-23, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Marana Christmas Express, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $15 per person online, ages 2 and under are free

Visit the event page for more information. 

Winter Waterland in Marana

This event is free to the public and will feature caroling and an outdoor viewing of “Jack Frost,” plus a holiday-themed water and light show on the splash pad at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park.

When: Friday, Dec. 10, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information. 

Astara's Fairy Lights at Valley of the Moon Tucson

Visit Queen Astara's Fairy Lights at Valley of the Moon with enchanting paths, decorations, lights and fairies this weekend. A limited number of people will be admitted every 20 minutes from 6-8 p.m.

When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Valley of the Moon Tucson, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $5-$7, masks required

Visit the event page for more information.

Winterfest with Sahuarita Parks and Rec

Stop by Sahuarita Town Hall and watch the light parade at 6:30 p.m. Plus, bring your appetite for food trucks and some last-minute shopping before the parade begins. Winterfest will also feature an annual tree lighting and Santa will make an appearance, too. 

Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m.

Cost: Free for all ages

Visit the event page for more information.

ZooLights 2021: Holiday Magic

Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Sip hot cocoa as you stroll through a lit wonderland filled with falling snow, visits with Santa, scheduled entertainment and sweet treats.

When: Now through Dec. 30, 6-8 p.m. 

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

Cost: $7-$11, members get $3 off admission.

Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.

Wanderland at Tucson Botanical Gardens

Take a walk among thousands of luminarias and Korean lanterns at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, plus enjoy holiday music and a 10-foot-tall succulent tree.

When: Every Wednesday through Saturday until Jan. 2, 5:30-7 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Check the schedule here

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $4-$15

Visit the website for more information. 

Desert Nights Downtown Lights

Stroll through 60 illuminated buildings, over 139 street trees tightly wrapped with lights and dozens of decorated storefronts in downtown Tucson.

When: Nightly through Dec. 31

Cost: Free 

Visit the Downtown Tucson Partnership website for more information.

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

Celebrate the season by walking through the multiple streets of lights in the Winterhaven neighborhood. Bring a donation (canned food or cash) for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. 

When: Daily, Dec. 11-26, 6 p.m. Dec. 26 is the drive-thru night.

Where: 3235 N. Country Club Road

Cost: Free, wagon rides and food available for purchase

Visit the website for more information. 

Marana Christmas Tree Display

Visit a 25-foot Christmas tree musical light display this weekend. This Christmas tree has musical synchronized dancing lights and walkways you can experience with family and friends. Perfect for family photos and night entertainment. 

When: Daily through Dec. 31 every hour from 5-9 p.m. 

Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

