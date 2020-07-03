TV Best Bets for July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club
Netflix, New Series!
This contemporary dramedy is based on the bestselling book series by Ann M. Martin, who is a producer. Like the books, it follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Conn. Rounding out the cast are Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein.
Cable Girls
Netflix, New Episodes!
The Spanish series comes to an end with its final five episodes, which pick up the story seven months later in a Spain now ruled by the dictatorship.
Desperados
Netflix, Original Film!
A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp and Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme.
Ju-On: Origins
Netflix, New Series!
Japan’s famed Ju-Onhorror franchise (which has been remade in America as The Grudge) returns in series form for the first time with this production from Netflix Japan. Origins focuses on the reportedly true events that inspired the story, looking at the beginning of the curse and giving a raw look at the chain of terror that befalls all who come into contact with the house.
Today
NBC, 7am EST
Kelly Clarkson was supposed to launch a Las Vegas residency later in July. With those dates postponed, she’ll settle for headlining the latest edition of Today’s virtual Citi Music Series, possibly from her bathroom in Montana. It’s got the best acoustics, y’all.
Special Theme: Directed by John Ford
TCM, beginning at 12pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Each Friday this month, TCM celebrates legendary director John Ford with several of his films. Ford directed in various genres but is most famous for his iconic Westerns, and many of those are featured today. The lineup begins with one of Ford’s personal favorite films, 1950’s Wagon Master. Also today are some of his collaborations with frequent star John Wayne, like Stagecoach(1939), his first teaming with the Duke, which earned Ford a Best Director Oscar nomination; 3 Godfathers(1948); She Wore a Yellow Ribbon(1949); and The Searchers(1956).
Chopped: “Grill Masters”
Cooking Channel, 7pm EST
In this $50,000, five-part tournament, grilling’s greatest go big in a spectacular outdoor kitchen. All episodes air back-to-back tonight.
Jumanji: The Next Level
Starz, 8pm EST
The fun truly is next-level in this imaginative 2019 sequel that’s just as action-packed and exciting as its hit 2017 predecessor. Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson return along with Karen Gillan and Jack Black to portray avatars within the Jumanjivideo game. For the four young people who have ventured inside it, a dangerous virtual-reality battlefield awaits, and they’ll need all the skills they can muster to survive. Next Level is a raucous good time, with some unexpected guest stars (look — and listen — for Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina, among others). But there are seriously high stakes as well: Each player has only three “lives” to lose before their game is over … for good.
Color Splash: Hot or Not
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
David Bromstad looks back on some of his favorite Color Splash episodes and designs, walking viewers through his choice of colors, materials and textures. He’ll talk about some of his favorite moments, critique some older designs that haven’t exactly stood the test of time and, of course, dish out some hot design tips.
The Dead Files: “Watched by the Dead”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
An all-day marathon of the paranormal investigation series leads into this new episode that sends physical medium Amy Allan and former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi first to Missouri, to learn what’s ruining a bed and breakfast guests’ sleep, and on to Indiana.
