TV Best Bets for November 11

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Bravo, 10pm EST, New Series!
When Jen throws a Tongan-themed birthday party for her close friend Meredith, it’s anything but a celebration when she confronts Mary about insensitive comments made about her family. Heather discovers that her longtime friend from college, Lisa, has been spreading rumors about her. And after years of judgement and scrutiny, Whitney finally has her dream wedding with her dream guy. These women share a special bond, but when circles are this tight it’s only a matter of time before beliefs and personalities collide. Whether hitting the slopes, attending parties at Sundance or hosting the city’s elite, these housewives hold themselves and each other to an extremely high standard and never hold back when things go sideways, but Lord knows they are always there for each other when they need it most.
Eater’s Guide to the World
Hulu, New Series!
Narrator Maya Rudolph discovers the most unexpected places to score an epic meal.
Veterans Day Movie Marathon
TCM, beginning at 12pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies remembers America’s veterans with over 17 hours of memorable military- and war-themed films. Among today’s highlights: Screaming Eagles(1956), a drama that follows members of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division who parachute into Normandy at the start of the D-Day invasion; The Dirty Dozen(1967), the classic about a group of the Army’s worst prisoners who are assembled into a commando unit for a likely suicidal World War II mission; and The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), the Best Picture Oscar-winning drama about servicemen readjusting to civilian life after World War II. This latter film also netted a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Harold Russell, a nonprofessional actor and actual World War II veteran who had lost both hands while teaching demolition work in the Army.
General Hospital
ABC, 2pm EST
Jason (Steve Burton) gets an unexpected visitor. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) puts himself in danger. Franco (Roger Howarth) meets with Scotty (Kim Shriner). Sonny (Maurice Benard) is pleasantly surprised. Chase (Josh Swickard) is caught off guard.
The 54th Annual CMA Awards
ABC, 8pm Live EST
Country music superstars and previous CMA Awards winners Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will host this awards show live from Music City Center in downtown Nashville and will feature the biggest artists and performances in country music.
Josh Gates Tonight
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the new season of his adventurous talk show, host Josh Gates will be joined by celebrity guests, including Matthew McConaughey, Joe Manganiello, Cheryl Hines and Apollo astronaut Charlie Duke. He’ll also continue safely adventuring while inviting viewers along for the journeys as he floats in zero gravity in a specially designed plane performing breathtaking aerial maneuvers. He’ll also try his hand at mechanical mortal combat by piloting a robot in the infamous BattleBots arena.
Hunting Hitler: The Final
History, 8pmIn three seasons of Hunting Hitler, Bob Baer's investigation proved that Adolf Hitler could have successfully fled Germany after World War II and disappeared into South America. But the investigation also provduced a more unexpected discovery: startling evidence that a Fourth Reich was successfully mounting on South American soil with one central goal — a devastating attack on the United States. This special presentation puts Baer back in the war room to invesitgate the true scope of Hitler's Fourth Reich plans.
The Masked Singer: “The Group A Finals — The Masked Frontier”
FOX, 8pm EST
The remaining three Group A contestants return for their final shot at reaching the Super Six in the new episode “The Group A Finals — The Masked Frontier.”
Chicago Med: “When Did We Begin to Change”
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 6 premiere, the entire staff at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center adjusts to the new normal of the pandemic, and Dr. Choi (Brian Tee), Dr. Lanik (Nate Santana) and April (Yaya DaCosta) fight on the front lines. Meanwhile, Drs. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Asher (Jessy Schram) face a troubling reality, while Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) tries to clear the air with his daughter following recent developments.
Nature: “Primates: Family Matters”
PBS, 8pm EST
Family is everything for primates. Meet devoted monkey dads, playmate apes and tender troops.
The Real Housewives of Orange County: “An Unexpected Guest”
Bravo, 9pm EST
After her explosive meltdown at Shannon’s housewarming party, Braunwyn finds herself trying to make amends and move forward. Braunwyn opens up to Gina about her lifelong struggle with alcohol, and their friendship takes a drastic turn. As Jacob experiments with drag, Sophie continues writing her book about dealing with her parents’ divorce, leaving Shannon to worry about the effect it had on her daughters. Meanwhile, Elizabeth struggles to process her sister’s issues. Gina deals with the next steps in the case against her ex-husband and struggles balancing that with their co-parenting relationship.
S.W.A.T.
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
S.W.A.T.Season 4 begins with a two-episode premiere. In “3 Seventeen Year Olds,” Hondo (Shemar Moore), Daniel Sr. (Obba Babatundé) and Darryl (Deshae Frost) confront the history of racial tension in Los Angeles through flashbacks to the city in 1992 following the Rodney King verdict. Then in “Stakeout,” the team acts as a domestic surveillance unit for the CIA to confirm whether an international crime lord has resurfaced in Los Angeles.
Expedition X
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Adventurer Josh Gates, scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot return to tackle more of the strangest mysteries and legends from around the nation. Whether it’s exploring pitch-black caverns to unmask the identity of the legendary Bell Witch, diving into Lake Champlain in search of America’s version of the Loch Ness Monster or trekking deep into the wilderness in pursuit of recent sightings of Bigfoot, the team has the truth in their sights. Working with experts and recent eyewitnesses and deploying an array of high-tech equipment, they’ll shed new light on cases that have confounded and frightened us for generations.
I Can See Your Voice
FOX, 9pm EST
Yvette Nicole Brown and Robin Thicke are guest panelists with Jesse McCartney as the musical superstar guest in this new episode.
Property Brothers: Forever Home
HGTV, 9pm EST
Sarah, Todd and their two sons are an athletic family of four love who their home, but the boys’ indoor play has left the walls full of scuffs and the floors in ruins. Home renovation and real estate stars Drew and Jonathan completely overhaul the main level to create a functional house complete with a stylish and functional space for the whole family.
Crimes Gone Viral
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 ends with back-to-back half-hour episodes tonight. First, in “Men Gone Wild,” when a man with a shotgun bursts into a home late one night, a young man is forced to defend himself and protect his fiancée; a man goes on a violent rampage in a diner; and two women find themselves in a fight for survival.Then, in “Drunk Driving Terror,”two officers respond to a drunk driver speeding the wrong way down a highway; and a family following a car that is swerving dangerously is forced to intervene to prevent tragedy.
Chicago Fire: “Rattle Second City”
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 9 premiere, Firehouse 51 welcomes a new member to the team, whose presence could provide some complications. Brett’s (Kara Killmer) leadership shines during a scary call, while Boden (Eamonn Walker) sees great potential in Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and proposes an idea that could have lasting repercussions.
Variety’s Salute to Service
History, 10pm EST
This fourth annual celebration will again honor veterans and servicemembers, and contributions by various individuals who continue to shine a light on the military and related organizations. The special will include appearances by Trace Adkins, Kevin Bacon, Bryan Cranston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Mario Lopez, Kellie Pickler, Kelly Ripa, Shaggy and Gary Sinise as they pay tribute to servicemembers.
The Crimes That Changed Us
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, New Series!
Certain cases are seared into the American consciousness — they are a part of how we look at society, good and evil. This unique series fully re-immerses the viewer in these cases as they were experienced at the time by pairing the best news archive with audio interviews, reintroducing these cases from a new standpoint to see if this changes perspectives. The premiere episode looks at the case of Andrea Yates, the Texas woman who confessed to drowning her five children in 2001.
Chicago P.D.: “Fighting Ghosts”
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Inspired by the country’s current movement, Season 8 comes with new Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) arriving in Chicago with an intense police reform agenda in wanting to abolish the “warrior cop” mentality and help Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Intelligence adapt to the new reality. In the season premiere, the team responds to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl, and they must work the case while facing new obstacles that come from the heightened attention on police reform. Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) is targeted by a group of officers who want to hurt him for standing against the blue wall, while Voight questions whether he’s cut out for a new form of policing as he manages oversight from the CPD’s deputy superintendent.
Paranormal: Captured: “House in the Cemetery”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Paranormal investigator Jayne Harris seeks undeniable proof of supernatural activity in an unusual home. Plus, a Sasquatch chills out on a mountain in Utah and an ominous apparition lurks in the shadows of an abandoned house.
World’s Most Unexplained: “Otherworldly Visitors”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
Experts investigate the otherworldly origins of crop circles and a never-ending stream of ghost sightings in a picturesque English town.
