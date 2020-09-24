TV Best Bets for September 24

The Murders at White House Farm
HBO Max
In 1985 a media sensation surrounded one of Britain’s most brutal murders. Over 30 years ago three generations of one family were murdered at their isolated farmhouse outside of London. This six-part limited series is based on extensive research, interviews and published accounts looking at the mystery behind what happened that fateful day. “It was so emotionally involving, it was such an intriguing mystery. So many of the facts were really beyond belief, actually, that these things really happened,” said Kris Mrksa, writer and executive producer. “I quickly realized it would be a wonderful subject for a TV series. Whatever way I looked at it, there was this locked up farmhouse and the whole family are found dead inside it, locked from the inside. And the mystery about what happened that night sounds so intractable and so impenetrable that I found that absolutely fascinating. ”
TCM Spotlight: Honoring Our Medical Heroes: “Hospital Heroes”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Hospital-set films are the focus for today’s final Medical Heroes lineup of classic movies. Featured tonight are Young Dr. Kildare(1938), the first in MGM’s series of Dr. Kildarefilms; The Young Doctors(1961); The Hospital(1971), Paddy Chayefsky’s Oscar-winning satire starring Best Actor Oscar nominee George C. Scott; No WayOut(1950); The Girl in White(1952); and Emergency Hospital (1956).
NFL Football: Miami at Jacksonville
NFL Network, 8:20pm Live EST
Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins visit Jacksonville to face Gardner Minshew II and the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.
Press Your Luck: “They’re Baaaaack!”
ABC, 9pm EST
Legendary contestants from the original series return 35 years later to try to win those BIG BUCKS!
India From Above
Nat Geo Wild, 9pm EST
This breathtaking two-hour special, an aerial journey over the massive Indian continent, is narrated with both warmth and awe by Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire). The flyover — shot with drones — captures traditional temples, modern cities and natural wonders. Interviews provide context.
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “House of Satan”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Zak Bagans and the guys look back at the many layers of their investigation of the Westerfeld House, a place where dark rituals were performed by infamous figures in the 1960s. The crew bravely embarks on their own elaborate ritual in this energy-charged home.
Match Game: “58th Episode Celebration”
ABC, 10pm EST
Yes, it’s totally random and that’s what makes it BLANK! We are celebrating the way only Match Gameknows how with Alec Baldwin at the helm and plenty of hilarious hijinks. Celebrity panelist include Jerry Ferrara, Constance Zimmer, Chris Sullivan, Caroline Rhea, Ross Mathews and Dascha Polanco.
Star Trek: Discovery
CBS, 10pm EST
Before Season 3 debuts on CBS All Access (Oct. 15), the drama’s first year boldly goes to CBS for a full run. Invest in the rise of Starfleet officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). Just don’t get attached to everyone.
Lost Resort
TBS, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
The series that took us inside the bizarre experimental world of self-help retreats comes to a close tonight. There’s no telling how the guests, who came with all sorts of baggage, will end up.
