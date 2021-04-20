What to Watch 042521

Sunday, April 25
Crikey! It’s a Baby!
discovery+
It’s truly an Irwin family affair in this special episode of Crikey! It’s the Irwins when Terri and Robert Irwin do all they can to help Bindi and Chandler while the family continues their wildlife conservation efforts. The one-hour special includes poignant and intimate moments leading up to the birth of Bindi and Chandler’s daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, including their homecoming as a family to Australia Zoo.
NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
NBC, 12:30pm Live
Josef Newgarden looks for his third straight victory at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which is held on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a section of runway at Albert Whitted Airport.
NASCAR Cup Series: Geico 500
FOX, 2pm Live
Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway brings NASCAR’s top drivers to battle it out for 188 laps. Ryan Blaney won last year’s race in overtime with a .007-second margin of victory over Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Silverado
TCM, 3:30pm
Catch a Classic!
After reinvigorating and helping audiences rediscover the lost art of the cliffhanger movie serial with his screenplay for Raiders of the Lost Ark a few years earlier, cowriter/director Lawrence Kasdan did something similar in 1985 with this fresh take on, and rollicking salute to, the familiar tropes of the classic Hollywood Westerns of yesteryear. And the result is thrilling in the same sorts of ways that Raiders was, with long-familiar elements, character types and scenarios seeming new again thanks to Kasdan’s keen eye for filtering old-style action, drama and humor through a relatively modern lens. Nominated for Oscars for its sound and musical score, Silverado follows four cowboys in the Old West — a former outlaw (Kevin Kline), a falsely accused ex-con (Scott Glenn), his reckless younger brother (Kevin Costner) and a Henry rifle crack shot (Danny Glover) — as they come together to free the title town from a corrupt sheriff (Brian Dennehy). Linda Hunt, Jeff Goldblum, Rosanna Arquette and John Cleese costar. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Biography: “Rowdy” Roddy Piper
A&E, 8pm
The second of A&E Network and WWE Studios’ original documentaries chronicling WWE Legends focuses on “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, who is universally considered one of WWE’s greatest villains. During his Hall of Fame career, he played the role of the antagonist against a who’s who of WWE greats while amassing more than 30 championships.
93rd Academy Awards
ABC, 8pm Live
The Academy has temporarily allowed films first released on streaming or VOD services to be eligible for nominations if they were originally scheduled to have a theatrical release. In terms of the evening’s presentation, this event will be an in-person ceremony broadcast live from multiple locations. The Netflix-produced film Mank leads with 10 nominations. For the first time, two women have been nominated in the Best Director category — Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).
Top Gear
BBC America, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness hit the road again in a series of challenges designed to push them and their cars to the limit. The trio tackles “midlife crisis” cars, a Scottish Highlands
