What to Watch 073122

Sunday, July 31

NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

NBC, 2:30pm Live

IndyCar stars raced on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway yesterday. Today it’s the NASCAR Cup Series’ turn, as Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and others compete for 82 laps in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

The Man Who Came to Dinner

MOVIES!, 3:20pm

Bette Davis, Ann Sheridan and Monty Woolley lead this famous 1942 screwball comedy based on Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman’s play. Woolley plays the titular character, pretentious and acerbic New York radio personality Sheridan Whiteside, who falls and breaks his hip on the icy steps outside the home of the prominent small-town Ohio family with whom he had been supposed to dine as a publicity stunt. Whiteside insists on recuperating in the family’s home during the Christmas holiday, and his overbearing nature, unreasonable demands and meddling in the day-to-day happenings of his hosts bring hilarious chaos to their once-peaceful lives. Jimmy Durante and Billie Burke also star.

Who Do You Think You Are?: “Zachary Levi”

NBC, 7pm

Actor Zachary Levi’s journey into his family’s past unearths a story of trauma that has been passed down through generations. He learns of a heartbreaking tale involving his twice great-grandparents, and of his 10-times great-grandmother’s life being in jeopardy when she was accused of witchcraft. Knowing that he wants to start a family of his own, Levi is on a mission to understand his past in order to break the chain of his family’s intergenerational trauma.

Sweet as Pie

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

An entrepreneur (Rhiannon Fish) dealing with the implosions of both her startup and a relationship visits her family’s apple orchard in hopes of taking a break from life, until she falls for her childhood best friend (Kurt Szarka), who happens to be the farm’s new manager.

Riverdale

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

The sixth season of this drama based on the characters of Archie Comics comes to a close with “Night of the Comet.” Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang join together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Will they be able to defeat Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea)? A seventh and final season was ordered earlier this year. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch also star.

Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen

Discovery Channel, 8pm

New Series!

This latest spinoff of the Naked and Afraid survival competition series drops 12 of the franchise’s most popular and experienced all-stars into the frigid Rocky Mountains region of Montana, where they take on 14 punishing days and nights in the ice-covered wilderness. Among the franchise veterans competing will be Jake Nodar, Gabrielle Balassone, Ky Furneaux, Waz Addy, Trish Bulinsky and Rod Biggs.

Lies Between Friends

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This world premiere film finds a wealthy family’s life upended when the 18-year-old daughter of a family friend comes to live with them for a few months. The film stars Matreya Scarrwener and Zibby Allen.

Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World: “The Far South”

CNN, 9pm

Tonight’s episode takes us to Patagonia’s Far South, which is closer to Antarctica than anywhere els

