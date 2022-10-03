2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Damien Kennedy for LD 21

Basic biographical information:

Name: Damien Kennedy

Office they are seeking: LD 21

Age: 46

City of residence: Amado

Occupation: Consultant

Education: Bachelors Degree

Previous elected office: None

None Other relevant qualifications: Former PTO President, former Chairman of LD2

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

A critical issue is what our HS graduates are doing, or being told to do, after graduation. Southern Arizona graduates are being told to go anywhere but here. This undermines community development and discourages graduates who do not want to go to colleges or universities. We need to be encouraging those graduates to career paths and guiding them to training in fields that interest them.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

I have lived in Amado for about 15 years and have seen what the current representatives have done, both in LD2 and the respective districts the two house candidates are coming from. I joined this race because I was tired of my community and Southern Arizona not having a voice in Phoenix. I was tired of seeing party line hostility toward constituents that were not a party affiliate. We need representation that sees every voter, not just the party. We are a new district and it is a new day for Southern Arizona. I believe it is time for new leadership, don't you?

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

None provided