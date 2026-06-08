Dia del Padre
- Felipe Lucero
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Demolition of the former Casa Molina on East Speedway has begun, but the bull statue in its parking lot will remain intact.
The University of Arizona has reduced the height of the new dorm planned on the northwest corner of Speedway and Campbell from 19 stories to 9…
The official opening date for Arizona first Buc-ee's is June 22.
A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on the city's north side, Tucson police said.
Many residents and travelers alike have been anxiously awaiting the opening of Mattel Adventure Park in Arizona.