Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Arizona lawmakers have approved legislation aimed at prohibiting the use of Sharia law and related practices that conflict with state law, inc…
University of Arizona officials did not say how many jobs will be cut; two sources said they were told 28 employees are being laid off as of Aug. 7.
To find a better-paid group, economists say, you have to drill down to elite subcategories, such as corporate CEOs and law partners.
Whether vacationers choose to rest from their travels at a vast resort or at a low-key bed and breakfast, they all seek a comfortable escape w…
Arizona men's basketball has reportedly added international prospect Maksim Brnovic from Lithuania's Zalgiris II program, giving the Wildcats …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.