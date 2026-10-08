Tucson Meet Yourself’s 52nd annual event is taking over downtown’s Jacomé Plaza and surrounding areas next weekend, but this year’s event might look a bit different. The festival will be divided into 10 “villages” representing the region’s folklife traditions and history. We’ve got all the 411 on everything new and old at one of Tucson’s favorite annual events.
Get ready to eat: We have the scoop on Tucson Meet Yourself
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