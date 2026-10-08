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The award-winning El Güero Canelo Sonoran hot dog business is up for sale.

Owner Daniel Contreras has his properties on the city’s south, north and east sides for sale with broker Kidder Mathews, according to an offering memorandum.

The three properties are at 5802 E. 22nd St., 2480 N. Oracle Road and the original location, opened in 1993, at 5201 S. 12th Ave.

The sale also includes the office building adjacent to the Oracle Road store. No sale price is listed in the memorandum.

In confirming the sale to the Star, Contreras said the time has come to retire and pass on the “blessings” he’s had with the stores to a new owner.

Last year he remodeled the original store on 12th Avenue and added a terrace, which was his wife’s idea, to offer something new on the city’s south side.

Finishing that project before retirement was important for him to leave his customers, he said.

Contreras, who got his nickname for his cinnamon blond hair, began his business in Tucson with a food cart in 1993.

The cart is on display at the Oracle Road location, noting that’s where it all started.

Contreras, 65, began working as a tortilla maker at the age of 13 in Sonora, Mexico.

He has continued to use bread and tortillas from his bakery in Magdalena, Sonora, over the past 30-plus years in his stores.