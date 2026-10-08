Prefer us on Google Learn More

An Arizona doctor who was convicted of masterminding a massive, multi-million-dollar fraud scheme against Arizona's Medicaid program will go to prison and forfeit all of his assets, including multiple aircraft, jewelry, luxury handbags, cryptocurrency and gold bars.

Yuma doctor Irfan Fazil was sentenced Oct. 2 to more than seven years in prison and seven years of probation in Yuma County Superior Court for orchestrating a scheme against the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), Attorney General Kris Mayes announced in a news release.

"Dr. Fazil abused his position as a physician to steal more than $36 million from a taxpayer funded program that exists to provide health care to Arizona's most vulnerable residents," Mayes said.

Between July 1 and Dec. 31, Fazil used three businesses — Bio Family Clinic, Inc., Yuma Mobile X-Ray and Yuma Kidney & Dialysis — to bill AHCCCS for tens of thousands of radiology services. This included X-rays, ECGs, CT scans, ultrasounds and medical treatments, according to the Attorney General's website.

His businesses collected $36.5 million in AHCCCS payments during that six-month period. Two and a half years prior, his businesses collected $4.7 million, a nearly 671% increase in paid claims, according to the attorney general's website.

Investigators focused their attention on the 27 patients with the highest billing volumes. In one case, a single patient's account was billed for more than 1,700 X-rays in six months, according to the website.