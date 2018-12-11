Positions Avnet as the premier provider for AI, IoT and digital data

platform solutions

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AVT&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AVTlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT)

today announced that it will acquire Softweb

Solutions, Inc., a privately held software and Artificial

Intelligence (AI) company that delivers innovative software solutions

for Internet of Things (IoT) applications and systems designed to

increase efficiency, speed time to market, and help businesses transform.

Building on Avnet and Softweb’s track record for bringing IoT

solutions to market, today’s announcement formalizes a game-changing

element of Avnet’s overall solutions strategy. The integration of

Softweb’s best-of-breed AI software for IoT applications, along with its

data services and digital process capabilities, provides Avnet with a

rapid design, development, and deployment capability that further

enhances Avnet’s unique end-to-end ecosystem

and provides for new and recurring, margin-enhancing revenue

opportunities.

“By capitalizing on our longstanding partnership with Softweb, we are

adding new capabilities to Avnet’s already robust ecosystem -- combining

the power of their software expertise with the strength of our

end-to-end hardware ‘design to deploy’ ecosystem,” said Bill

Amelio, Chief Executive Officer, Avnet. “Softweb’s formidable IoT

and data platforms, plus their expertise in AI, data advisory and

digital development services, will enable us to bring even greater value

to our customers as a single partner resource while accelerating Avnet’s

growth.”

Softweb Solutions has approximately 500 employees who are located in

Dallas, Chicago and Ahmedabad, India. The Softweb team has delivered

more than 1,400 projects to 600 clients since its founding in 2004.

“We greatly value our existing business partnership with Avnet, and are

excited to officially join the Avnet team,” said Ripal Vyas, CEO and

owner of Softweb Solutions. “We are pleased that Avnet sees the immense

value of our AI and software technology services and solutions, and we

look forward to leveraging Avnet’s vast infrastructure, resources and

expertise as a global technology solutions leader that enhances

customers’ competitiveness and solves today’s business challenges.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of December 2018. Terms

of the agreement were not disclosed. The acquisition will be immediately

accretive to Adjusted EPS. Softweb is expected to accelerate Avnet’s IoT

efforts in addition to contributing $0.05 - $0.10 in Adjusted EPS by

2021.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the

meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and

Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These

statements are based on management’s current expectations and are

subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The

forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future

financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as

“will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,”

“feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar

meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or

financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual

results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the

forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to

differ materially from those described in the forward-looking

statements: Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to

generate additional cash flow, risks associated with any acquisition

activities and the successful integration of acquired companies,

implementing and maintaining ERP systems, supplier losses and changes to

supplier programs, an industry down-cycle in semiconductors, declines in

sales, changes in business conditions and the economy in general,

changes in market demand and pricing pressures, any material changes in

the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers, and other

competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet

generally.

More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in

Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including

Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required

by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

(AVT_IR)

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Tom Liguori, Avnet CFO

480-643-7550

or

Ina

McGuinness

480-643-7053

investorrelations@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact

Maureen O’Leary, Avnet

480-643-7499

maureen.oleary@avnet.com

