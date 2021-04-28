 Skip to main content
Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona
  • UPS: Each year UPS recognizes employees who achieve a quarter of a century of delivering without an accident. Three UPS drivers who live and drive in the Tucson area recently achieved 25 years safe driving: John Dominguez, Dominic Gilliam and Adan Sotelo.
  • UArizona Cancer Center: The colorectal oncology team at the University of Arizona Cancer Center and Banner-University Medicine has earned accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer. The UA Cancer Center and Banner-University Medicine is one of only 20 accredited rectal cancer programs in the nation and the only NAPRC-accredited institution in Arizona. To be considered for accreditation, programs are evaluated on program management, clinical services and quality improvement.
  • Pima Community College: Pima Community College Adult Education instructor Consuelo Carrillo has been named national Teacher of the Year by the Coalition for Adult Basic Education. A full-time educator with Pima’s Adult Basic Education for College and Career since 2012, she teaches an Early Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training course. 
Consuelo Carrillo

 Courtesy Pima Community College

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use "Biz Awards" in the email subject line. 

