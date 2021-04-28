Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

- UPS: Each year UPS recognizes employees who achieve a quarter of a century of delivering without an accident. Three UPS drivers who live and drive in the Tucson area recently achieved 25 years safe driving: John Dominguez, Dominic Gilliam and Adan Sotelo.
- UArizona Cancer Center: The colorectal oncology team at the University of Arizona Cancer Center and Banner-University Medicine has earned accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer. The UA Cancer Center and Banner-University Medicine is one of only 20 accredited rectal cancer programs in the nation and the only NAPRC-accredited institution in Arizona. To be considered for accreditation, programs are evaluated on program management, clinical services and quality improvement.
- Pima Community College: Pima Community College Adult Education instructor Consuelo Carrillo has been named national Teacher of the Year by the Coalition for Adult Basic Education. A full-time educator with Pima’s Adult Basic Education for College and Career since 2012, she teaches an Early Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training course.
