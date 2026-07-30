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A mobile home park on the city’s south side, owned and operated by a local family for many years, has been sold for $26 million.

Desert Classic Mobile Home Park is a 275-space mobile home community at 5250 S. Campbell Ave.

It was purchased by California-based Pacifica Companies.

“This currently and historically well-occupied property sold for the first time after a long period of multi-generational ownership,” said Dustin B. Wilmer of The Wilmer & Danny Group of Marcus & Millichap, which handled the sale, along with John Sheedy of Park Brokerage and Ryan Sarbinoff with Marcus & Millichap. “The sellers received multiple highly competitive offers. We presented the winning offer from our long-time client, a well-respected owner and operator of manufactured housing communities and RV resorts and it turned out to be one of the highest prices on record per site for an all-age mobile home park in Tucson.”

The community was built in 1972 on over 35 acres, just south of Irvington Road, and has a swimming pool, spa, and one park-owned home.

Pacifica Companies has investment properties throughout the U.S., Mexico and India.

With the rising costs of homes, corporate investment in mobile home communities is on the rise, sometimes leading to hikes in rental prices for the lots because development of new mobile home parks is hampered by zoning restrictions and neighbor opposition.

No changes to Desert Classic Mobile Home Park’s rents have been announced.

Visit pacificacompanies.com for more information.