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Another coffee chain, one with a much smaller Arizona footprint, told a Texas bankruptcy court Aug. 7 that it had submitted a better offer to buy Salad and Go’s assets than Dutch Bros.

7 Brew, which announced its first Arizona locations in 2025, said the company had submitted a letter of intent that offered a better dollar-for-dollar value than Dutch Bros’ offer, Ross Fiedler, an attorney representing 7 Brew, said at the hearing.

“I think there have been burdens placed on this marketing process that are not really consistent with obtaining the highest and best price,” Fiedler, with the law firm Kirkland and Ellis, said in the hearing.

Fielder did not describe what 7 Brew’s offer was but said his client had submitted an updated bid to Salad and Go Aug. 7, days after the sale agreement with Dutch Bros was filed with the court.

“We don't see how any record here can support the notion that they obtain the highest value,” Fiedler said in the hearing.

According to 7 Brew’s website, the chain has two Arizona locations, both in Tucson. Like Salad and Go, the locations are a small footprint without a kitchen hood, and the existing locations would be easy to convert, Fiedler said in the hearing.

According to documents filed by Salad and Go, it assessed 16 potential buyers and determined that three, Dutch Bros and two competitors, were the most likely candidates. A representative from Salad and Go visited both top two options in July.

The top two were Dutch Bros and 7 Brew, according to Fiedler.