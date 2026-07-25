Empire, which opened in 2010, applied for Rio Nuevo funding in 2023. According to an agreement signed by Furmanski and co-owner Thomas A. Browne, Empire was expected to invest $1.02 million in the renovation and expansion; Rio Nuevo, the public tax district behind downtown Tucson redevelopment, agreed to provide $512,000 in cost reimbursement.

According to Empire’s Instagram post Thursday, the restaurant to date has paid its general contractor $372,000; Rio Nuevo had reimbursed the restaurant $186,000, according to the post and confirmed by Rio Nuevo Board Chairman Fletcher McCusker.

The owners also noted in the post that they had paid more than $500,000 in rent for the building “to sit empty while our progress is blocked.”

McCusker said Empire is on the Rio Nuevo Aug. 11 agenda to discuss extending its agreement, set to expire in September.

Empire Pizza's Instagram posts this week included an initial message expressing concern for the victims of Sunday's shooting, followed by posts focused on problems the restaurant owners see downtown, including illicit drug use, vomit, urine and feces in the alleys, and unarmed security guards.

The posts also took aim at the city charging for metered parking on weekends that discourages people from coming downtown. One post said Empire planned to “open another location away from downtown.” It did not give the location.

In Sunday's shooting, David Leroy French, 21, is accused of opening fire into a crowd near East Congress and North Sixth Avenue after an argument between two groups at about 2 a.m., police have said. The incident left 10 people injured, including French, who was shot by an officer, police said.