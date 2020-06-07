Hungry? We list restaurants open for dine-in, takeout, delivery

  • Updated
Tucson Meet Yourself BrushFire BBQ
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star 2019

Many Tucson restaurants have reopened their dining rooms and many are still offering only takeout and delivery.

The Star's giant tells you which local restaurants are open for which service. Find it here. A map of the restaurants is below.

If you know of restaurants that are still open but not on the list, please encourage them to add their information free of charge at tucson.com/openforbusiness.

Restaurants - Please click tucson.com/openforbusiness and fill out the form to participate free of charge. You may also contact your Arizona Daily Star Account Executive or call 520-573-4366 for more listing options. With information rapidly changing day-to-day, please notify us ASAP with any changes to your listing.

