Hungry? We list restaurants open for dine-in, takeout, delivery

Many Tucson restaurants have reopened their dining rooms and many are still offering only takeout and delivery.
The Star's giant tells you which local restaurants are open for which service. Find it here. A map of the restaurants is below.
If you know of restaurants that are still open but not on the list, please encourage them to add their information free of charge at tucson.com/openforbusiness.
Restaurants - Please click tucson.com/openforbusiness and fill out the form to participate free of charge. You may also contact your Arizona Daily Star Account Executive or call 520-573-4366 for more listing options. With information rapidly changing day-to-day, please notify us ASAP with any changes to your listing.
RELATED:
- A guide to ordering food and supporting Tucson restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic
- 21 local spots offering craft beer and wine to bring home or get delivered
- The story of how 3 different Tucson restaurants are staying open and safe during coronavirus spread
- As COVID-19 response, Welcome Diner offers pay-what-you-can 'staff meals' for Tucsonans
- Sammy's Mexican Grill offers free eats to Tucson workers impacted by COVID-19
- Coronavirus can't stop this new Tucson brewery
Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star. Click here to see the latest coronavirus updates in Southern Arizona.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.