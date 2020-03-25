Coronavirus can't stop this new Tucson brewery

There’s a patio and a beer garden out back with wooden benches and tables. A fire pit and a bocce ball court are still in the works.

“I am going to try to make it very lush back there,” Jeremy DeConcini said. “I want it to feel like you are at Sabino Canyon.”

An off-leash dog park curves around the side and front of the main building.

“Almost everybody involved with the brewery loves dogs,” Jeremy DeConcini said. “You can bring your dog, throw him or her in there with some other furry friends and that dog will probably have a good day. And you’ll have a good day because you’ll have beer.”

The tile shop’s warehouse space will serve as the heart and soul of the brewery, with a system capable of producing up to 5,000 barrels of beer per year.

Head brewer Joel Hatlin worked at breweries in Seattle and Chicago before moving to Tucson to be part of MotoSonora.

This is Hatlin’s first time helping a brewery grow from the ground up.

“I’ve never had to get involved with the nitty gritty guts of a brewery before,” Hatlin said. “It has been cool seeing how it all connects.”