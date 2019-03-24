Family Housing Resources names executive director
Meghan Heddings has been named executive director of Family Housing Resources (FHR).
In her new role, Heddings is responsible for strategic and operational oversight of FHR programs, which focus on affordable housing, credit and home ownership counseling, mortgage down payment assistance and investment in programs that offer debt support services.
She will also have oversight of FHR Cares, Inc., which awards grants to nonprofit agencies that serve the less fortunate, and especially those that focus on affordable housing solutions.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hires assistant manager
Keri Grammond comes to the office with 22 years of real estate experience.
Prior to becoming the new assistant manager of the Tucson-Foothills office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, she worked for Real Estate Marketing Professionals.
Commerce Bank of Arizona promotes from within
Commerce Bank of Arizona announced the promotion of Ashley Scott to executive assistant.
Heather Hansen was promoted to AVP, director of Human Resources & Communications.
Long Realty’s Foothills office adds sales professional
Long Realty’s Foothills office adds to its market coverage with sales pro Erin Frame.
Frame’s focus is representing residential properties in the Catalina Foothills. Frame was first licensed in 2017.
Managing director hired at Tubac Golf Resort & Spa
Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, a AAA Four Diamond hotel, welcomes Noel Daniel as the new managing director. With over 30 years of hotel experience, Noel is an established leader in the hospitality industry with extensive experience in every area of luxury resort operations.
Daniel will be responsible for the continuation of the resort’s outstanding guest experience as well as setting strategy for future growth.
Three attorneys named partners at Farhang & Medcoff
Matthew Goldstein, Roscoe Mutz and Kristen Wendler were attorneys with the firm and have been elevated to partner.
Goldstein joined the firm as senior counsel in 2018 and heads F&M’s International Trade Group, which focuses on export controls compliance, regulatory matters, internal investigations and litigation. He is a graduate of the Arizona State University Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.
Mutz joined the firm in 2013 with a broad litigation background, including commercial litigation, employment law, real estate disputes and condominium and homeowner association disputes. His practice areas also include financial regulatory compliance and audit advice, litigation and compliance issues involving HIPAA, wage and hour law, and the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act, personal injury and products liability, construction law and wrongful death. He is a graduate of the Boston College Law School.
Wendler also joined the firm in 2018 as senior counsel with experience in real estate and construction law. She has extensive experience in commercial real estate transactions, and represents developers, contractors and subcontractors in all areas of construction and corporate law, both in the private and public sectors. She earned her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Arizona.