Pionic Pizza, the only locally-owned fast-casual pizzeria in Tucson among a handful of chains, closed on Tuesday, the casualty not so much of economics as family priorities.

"We did everything we could, but (business) did slow down quite a bit. In order for us to revive it would have taken a lot of money and effort, and for me family came first," said owner Joyce Sinclair, who said she was torn between devoting endless hours running the business with her son Scott and caring for her ill mother. 

She chose her mother.

“The restaurant business is a tough business and we were really trying to get involved with and give back to the community," she said. "It was a lot.”

Sinclair and her son were partners with her father in the restaurant, which opened on Aug. 11, 2014 — days after Pizza Studio opened Tucson's first ever fast-casual pizzeria. Her father has since died, she said. 

The genre — build-your-own pizzas that bake in 90 seconds — was unheard of before California-based Pizza Studio announced it was opening in the Next student housing complex across from the University of Arizona. Its opening beat Pionic's by three days.

Pizza Studio, which expanded to a second location in early 2015, exited the Tucson market in early 2016. Since then, Tucson has welcomed Fired Pie from Tempe, California's Pieology and Blaze, and Mod Pizza out of Seattle, Washington. 

Sinclair said they closed Pionic at the end of business Tuesday after celebrating the restaurant's journey with family, employees and longtime customers. In a video posted on Facebook, her son called the past four years an "unbelievable journey." 

Sinclair said a new restaurant concept will replace Pionic is as soon as 90 days. She and her landlord would not comment further except to say that it was "a very exciting concept."

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

