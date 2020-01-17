China Olive Super Buffet

History: Good ratings and one excellent rating since 2002. Received a needs-improvement rating Dec. 18.
What the inspector saw: Ribs and fried chicken cooled at room temperature instead of refrigerated, foods stored at unsafe cold temperatures in cold buffet line, hot foods in buffet line kept at unsafe temperatures, rusted and dirty shelving units, dishwashing machine had wrong sanitizer, produce stored on top of raw meats and shrimp stored next to raw animal proteins, fly strips hanging above food prep areas, leaking hand-sink faucets, no certified food protection manager.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Dec. 30.
Comment: Would not comment.