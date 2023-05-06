"Dr. Allen Prettyman applies his expertise in interdisciplinary preventive healthcare and blends it with his administrative experience to lead healthcare innovations. His educational trajectory has focused on families and applying a holistic model and approach to healthcare. Dr. Prettyman works to provide nursing students with an interdisciplinary telehealth educational platform to learn and apply clinical skills. In addition, he successfully balances the role of expert nurse practitioner providing care to individuals with administration responsibilities (e.g., staffing, clinical outcomes protections, budget). He strives for unsurpassed excellence in clinical outcomes and to this end develops ongoing collaborative relationships with interdisciplinary translational team members.

In Dr. Prettyman’s is responsible for oversight of the DNP Program curriculum and clinical placement of students. This provides the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues and advocate that students are exposed to models of telehealth care delivery in the classroom and in the clinical environment. The DNP Program Director is also responsible to envision, engage with partners and enact direct clinical practice initiatives that are contemporary, innovative and of high quality within the health care delivery marketplace. Such initiatives are meant to advance opportunities for academic clinical practice and provide novel venues or means for integrating teaching and research with practice."