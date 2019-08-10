Tucson native Sam Fox launched his restaurant empire with a single restaurant, Wildflower on North Oracle Road, in 1998. Over the next two decades, it grew to 16 concepts including the popular Italian farmhouse restaurant North Italia. Fox opened outposts of several concepts including North and Blanco Tacos & Tequilla on the East Coast, and in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Dallas.
Three years ago, Cheesecake Factory, enamored with Fox and North Italia, partnered on the concept and another Fox imprint, Flower Child. The relationship went along so well that the two companies decided last month to cement the arrangement in a acquisition that could amount to $440 million for Fox. He will continue operating all of the concepts except Flower Child and North, which Cheesecake Factory officials said they will take national, with as many as 100 locations.
Fox said he never imagined when he started North that the restaurant would have the success it's had.
"Not in my wildest dreams," he said. "It was never a thought, and it's amazing to see the success that the brand has had."