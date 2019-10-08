HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widowed to Widowed Support Group — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed Spousal Bereavement Group — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Group discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widows/Widowers Support Group — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Discussions and support with other widows and widowers. 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
How to Talk to Your Doctor — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Ellen Melamed, MA. Director of the Program in Medical Humanities at the UA College of Medicine where she’s been helping patients and providers learn how to communicate better with each other. Join her to learn the part YOU can play in making your provider appointments more successful. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 16. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Caregivers Workshop — Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church, 3001 E. Miravista Lane. Information tables include Alzheimer's Assc, Casa de la Luz Hospice, Spiritual Resources, Golder Ranch FD, IMPACT So.AZ. ICS, PCOA, NAMI, Parkinson and Movement Disorder Alliance and VA Caregiver Support. 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 16. 1-928-351-7545.
Healthy Living with Chronic Pain — St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Road. Interactive workshop for those living with chronic pain and their caregivers. Ages 18 and up. 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $35. 305-3410. pcoa.org.
Mental Health Series: Living Well with Memory Loss — TMC for Seniors. Mental health experts Joyce Drozd and Mary Becker, from TMC Geropsychiatric Center, as they discuss strategies for making life more successful while coping with memory loss. 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 16. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Suport Group for family/friends of mentally ill — Saguaro Christian Church, 8302 E. Broadway. Free, confidential and facilitated by trained volunteers. Not therapy but is a place to help understand and assist in the treatment of their loved one, find/receive support. 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 16. 296-5901. saguarocc.org.