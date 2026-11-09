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Arizona Opera is turning the spotlight on its young artists program when it mounts the chamber opera “El Gato con Botas” (Puss in Boots) at Leo Rich Theater this weekend.

The production, the second of four in Arizona Opera’s 2026-27 season, marks the return of the Marion Roose Pullin Opera Studio to full capacity after budget cuts the past two seasons downsized the program.

Studio artists will be on stage and behind the scenes in the company’s first-ever performance of Spanish composer Xavier Montsalvatge’s rarely-seen one-act opera.

“El Gato con Botas,” performed in Spanish, is based on Charles Perrault’s classic tale of a poor man’s clever and adventurous cat’s attempts to score a wife and kingdom for his humble master in exchange for a hat, sword and boots.

There’s an intimate charm to Montsalvatge’s tuneful score, filled with unexpected Spanish color combinations and playful rhythmic quirks, and librettist Néstor Luján's 50-minute retelling of Perrault’s 1697 story with wit and charm.

But despite its family-friendly demeanor, “El Gato con Botas” never caught on after its 1948 premiere in Barcelona. Today it is rarely performed; according to Opera America, Arizona Opera is the only North American company performing it in the 2026-27 season.