Another new play is about Jose Maria Sosa III, who built the historic Sosa-Carrillo House, and his grandfather, one of the soldiers who built the Presidio that established Tucson.

Pinate said the Presidio Museum helped him with the research and writing, which is something he didn’t have for that first event.

“The first time we did it 10 years ago, we didn't really know anybody, so we were kind of on our own,” he said. “This time I think we have like seven partners.”

Pinate and Ortiz first conceived “Barrio Stories” two years after they started working for Borderlands. The pair were focused on creating site-specific theater, works that resonated in large part because of the setting.

Pinate found the perfect jumping off point after reading Lydia Otero’s “La Calle: Spatial Conflicts and Urban Renewal in a Southwest City,” which focused on urban renewal that demolished nearly two-thirds of Barrio Viejo to make way for the Tucson Convention Center.

Over the 10 years since that first event, he and Ortiz have taken the festival to other Tucson neighborhoods including Barrio Anita.

This year’s festival collaborators including the University of Arizona Poetry Center and the International Mariachi Conference are providing content to the festival, from the mariachi musicians performing in the courtyard to the theater kids from Tucson High performing one of the plays.