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An inmate at the Pima County jail died Wednesday, one day after she was booked.

About 5:45 p.m. Aug. 26, Rena E. Parra, 40, was found unresponsive by corrections officers, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Despite lifesaving efforts by jail staff and Tucson firefighters, Parra was pronounced dead, the release said.

Parra's death is not considered suspicious, the release said.

Parra had been arrested by the state Department of Public Safety in connection with multiple warrants, the release said.

The investigation continues.