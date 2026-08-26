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One of the two men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Tucson police recruit shot and killed his friend when he was 12 years old, according to Tucson Citizen archives.

On June 1, 2001, a then-12-year-old Santiago Jorge Rogers and Albert Lopez Jr., 12, reportedly found a .25-caliber handgun in James Thomas Park, a small neighborhood park near South Country Club Road and East 36th Street.

Later, in the side yard of Lopez's home in the 400 block of West Columbia Street, near South 12th Avenue and West Ajo Way, Rogers fired the weapon, striking Lopez in the chest, the Citizen reported.

Lopez died shortly after being taken to a local hospital.

At the time, Rogers had been living with the Lopez family for nearly two years. The Lopez family forgave Rogers after the incident, Lopez's dad told a Citizen reporter in 2001.

"It was like losing two kids in one night," he said at the time. "I wish I could take him home, but I can't."

In July of the same year, Rogers was sentenced in Pima County Juvenile Court on charges of negligent homicide and possession of a firearm to 18 months of intensive probation.

Then, on Dec. 27, 2005, Rogers was arrested on suspicion of drug and drug paraphernalia possession, an interim complaint says.

After first trying to hide it, the complaint continues, he told police it was crack cocaine.