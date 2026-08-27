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The fatal shooting of a Tucson police recruit and the wounding of his fiancée took place during an attempted drug rip that targeted the wrong home, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Wednesday.

“It’s a rip crew. These guys were trying to rip somebody off they had a dope deal with, and they hit the wrong house,” Nanos told the Star in an interview. “There’s no evidence to suggest otherwise.”

He spoke out as online speculation has been building that the victims, Carlos Ramirez and his fiancée, both 23, had some connection to the perpetrators.

Investigators spent hours after the shooting searching the victims’ home and found no evidence of anything the killers might have been seeking, Nanos said.

“We searched for things like guns and money and drugs,” Nanos said. “It’s not like my detectives don’t think like other people do. The difference is, they don’t get on social media and say all the things they’re thinking.”

“Right now the investigation is pointing to the idea that these two knuckleheads hit the wrong house.”

Alex James Barnett, 33, and Santiago Jorge Rogers, 39, have been arrested and face first-degree murder and armed robbery charges. Court records say they had no known connection to either victim.

Barnett and Rogers both have long felony criminal records, including Rogers killing a friend in 2001 at age 12.