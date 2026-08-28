“I am actually very pleased because the only thing I tell my SWAT team is, if you have somebody locked down in a house or wherever, you will talk to them till the cows go home. We want everyone, including the bad guy, to go home safe."

A third man whom authorities suspected to be involved came to the sheriff’s department with his attorney over the weekend, Nanos said.

“We listed him as a suspect in this case because we wanted to know what he was doing with a car involved in the homicide. He came in on his own with his attorney on Saturday and said, 'I’m who you’re looking for,' and he gave us a story about the car. We said, 'Thank you very much.' We released him. We didn’t arrest him.”

“Now we will back-check his story. If his story checks out, then he doesn’t have anything to worry about. If it doesn’t check out, then we’re going to go back and revisit him.”

“Are there others involved in this? We’re not done with it. We’re still looking at others.”

'A lot of speculation'

Both Nanos and the union representing corrections officer said they believe the couple was not targeted due to their work in law enforcement.

Nanos recently said investigators believe it was a drug rip that mistakenly targeted the wrong home.