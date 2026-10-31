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Part of the aging-in-place scenario is having a home that is safe, comfortable and usable in every room. We often talk about the kitchen and the bathroom, but another room that deserves a look is the living/family room. Research says that, for most of us, half of our awake time is spent in the family room.

First, observe how you use the room. Do you spend your time watching TV, playing video games, searching on a computer, visiting with others or crafting?

What would you like to be able to do in that living space, and what will you need to get it done? The idea is to make the changes needed but still make the room feel inviting.

Safe passage is No. 1

Are you aware of the dreaded T word? That T word is tripping, and tripping leads to falling. The statistics on falling, and the resulting consequences of injury, or worse, are dire. All professionals who deal with aging agree on one thing: do everything possible to prevent trips and falls. Many of our suggestions today support safe movement.

Layout

An open layout is ideal. Leave room for easy maneuvering of walkers, canes or wheelchairs. Keep clutter from accumulating and make passage as direct as possible.

Flooring