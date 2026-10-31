Part of the aging-in-place scenario is having a home that is safe, comfortable and usable in every room. We often talk about the kitchen and the bathroom, but another room that deserves a look is the living/family room. Research says that, for most of us, half of our awake time is spent in the family room.
First, observe how you use the room. Do you spend your time watching TV, playing video games, searching on a computer, visiting with others or crafting?
What would you like to be able to do in that living space, and what will you need to get it done? The idea is to make the changes needed but still make the room feel inviting.
Safe passage is No. 1
Are you aware of the dreaded T word? That T word is tripping, and tripping leads to falling. The statistics on falling, and the resulting consequences of injury, or worse, are dire. All professionals who deal with aging agree on one thing: do everything possible to prevent trips and falls. Many of our suggestions today support safe movement.
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Layout
An open layout is ideal. Leave room for easy maneuvering of walkers, canes or wheelchairs. Keep clutter from accumulating and make passage as direct as possible.
Flooring
Avoid loose rugs; use non-slip rugs if they are needed.
Carpet and area rugs should be low-nap style, not long, plush or shaggy.
Color contrast: Changes in flooring should be different shades or contrasting colors so that transitions are easy to see.
Fill in sunken living rooms. This feature has been in and out of favor but is definitely a trip hazard for aging in place.
Lighting
Natural light: Make sure windows and window coverings are in good working order to let the sunshine in.
Keep light fixtures working and replace burned-out bulbs.
Lighting should cover all areas of the room, and lamps should be placed to avoid casting shadows.
A combination of task lighting and overhead lighting is helpful.
Motion sensor lights are helpful for nighttime navigation.
Electrical outlets
Install ample outlets so that extension cords are not necessary.
Consider installing outlets in the floor for lighting that might be needed by a mid-room sofa.
Outlets installed at 15-24 inches (instead of the normal 12 inches) make access much easier and are recommended by the ADA code.
Don’t overload extension cords.
Furniture
Choose sturdy furniture that fits your size.
Look for additional features in furniture that make life easier. For example, chairs can come with lift assistance, lumbar support, wide padded seating, non-slip feet, sturdy frames and even massage or heat for arthritis relief.
Use a couch caddy or basket to keep all essentials close by and to keep them from getting lost under the couch or in the cushions.
Entertainment
Not everyone can hear at the same volume, and it can be uncomfortable and disruptive when a movie or music is too loud. Here are a few products to consider if a significant part of your time is spent with the TV on and hearing is an issue:
Clear caption telephone: clearcaptions.com
Close caption feature — activate the closed caption feature on the TV.
Bluetooth headphones: There are lots of styles available; look for sets with a money-back guarantee.
Tech solutions
Technical devices can be overwhelming. But those who are open to it have lots of choices to make life easier and safer. Ideas for choosing the best technology for you include making sure you understand what the product can and cannot do, finding out what support is available, and learning one new product at a time.
Tech for ease:
Motion-activated lighting
Video doorbells
Smart thermostats
Tech for safety:
Fall detection wearables
Stove shut-off sensor
Medication reminders
Wander alerts (for dementia)
Voice assistants for hands-free calls
GPS location devices
Products
Anti-slip pads for tabletops or TV trays
Reachers and grabbers
Couch caddy
Professional advice
Professionals can help create a comfortable living space
Not everyone needs all the things listed above. A good place to start could be to consult with a professional. They can pinpoint what you need and save you time and money in the long run.
An occupational therapist (OT) is a healthcare professional who evaluates people with injuries, illnesses, disabilities, or cognitive challenges to help them perform everyday activities.
Physical therapist (PT) — a good PT can help pinpoint your physical challenges and help you to strengthen your body so that falls are less likely.
Note: PT and OT services are often covered by insurance if their services are prescribed by a doctor. Check with your insurance to see what services are available to you.
Certified aging-in-place specialist (CAPS): A CAPS specialist can look at your home and make recommendations to help adapt your home for your needs.
This list is not all-inclusive, but hopefully, it will open your eyes to the changes you can make to create an enjoyable living room as you age.
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