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Trees can do a lot for a yard: add shade during our blazing summers, add year-round privacy and curb appeal, and add a seasonal pop of color. Before you grab a shovel and dig a hole for a new tree, consider where it will live.

The right tree or bush in the wrong spot can mean extra maintenance, potential damage, or a backyard full of unwanted debris. Planning before digging can save you a lot of headaches later.

Think about the future

That small tree at the nursery might look like the perfect fit for a narrow side yard, but what will it look like in 10 or 15 years? Mature size is one of the most important things to consider before planting. Check how tall and wide and high a tree will grow and make sure it has enough room to reach that size naturally.

It is also helpful to know a tree's growth pattern. Some grow tall and upright; others spread outward or develop irregular canopies. A tree that starts compact might eventually crowd a walkway, bump against a wall, or require constant pruning to stay in bounds.

"Trees should be planted at least half of their mature width away from houses, walls, or pavement, to prevent damage from roots," Berridge Nurseries Master Gardener Kevin Erdmann said. "The younger a tree is when planted, the better the tree does in the long run."

At the start, Erdmann recommends digging a square hole as deep as the container and 2-3 times as wide. Native desert trees can do without soil conditioning, but most standard landscape trees need some to help them transition into our desert soil.