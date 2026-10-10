Each candidate will probably charge a design/estimating fee to provide a detailed Building Services Agreement. That is why we encourage you to winnow your candidates with appropriate vetting before paying for design/estimates.

Check the license, bond and insurance

Does the contractor have any unresolved complaints on file with the state? The Registrar of Contractors files complaints in categories such as Disciplined, Bankruptcy, Settled, or Withdrawn. If a complaint has been withdrawn or settled, that means the contractor has rectified the situation. A complaint in any other category should cause concern.

Beyond having a license, your contractor should be bonded and insured. Ask to see evidence that he is, and check expiration dates. If the bond or insurance is set to expire before your job is finished, ask to see the certificate of renewal.

Look at the bond to be sure the contractor is sufficiently covered for the volume of work he completes each year. You can find bond regulations on the ROC's website. Some contractors try to get by on the smallest bond possible rather than purchasing a bond that sufficiently covers their work volume.

A contractor's state registration provides you, the homeowner, with a form of insurance for the job. If the quality of the work is poor or the contractor fails to complete the job, for example, you can file a complaint with the ROC and may receive some reimbursement for your losses. This refund comes from the agency's recovery fund and is available only if the contractor was duly licensed and bonded; a detailed, signed contract also makes the process much smoother for everyone.