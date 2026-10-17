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A garage can be much more than a place to park the car or stack boxes full of things you forgot you owned. With some planning, an underused garage can become an extension of the home — whether that means a dedicated game room, workout space, hobby area, or even an extra bedroom.

The right project depends on how much work you want to put into the space. Some ideas can be accomplished with furniture, storage, and a fresh coat of paint, while others require insulation, electrical work, heating and cooling, or permits.

Create a game or entertainment room

Homeowners who enjoy sports, video games, or movie nights can create a comfortable lounge with a television, a sofa or recliners, and a quality sound system.

Game days are elevated when you add a bar with a counter, shelving for glassware, and good seating. Commercial breaks are the perfect time for pool, foosball or maybe a little poker to encourage friendly competition.

"Some people are doing fun things in their garages, like turning them into man caves and woman caves. Some use the flake floor system, and some turn it up and do something like a cool metallic floor," Will Lykins of Epoxy Strong said. "Some use colors that match with their automobile — black, white, gray with a car color of orange, red, blue, green — whatever appeals to them!"

Build a home gym or yoga studio

Transforming a garage into a home gym can save money on memberships, eliminate commute time, and provide a convenient space for exercise.