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Mii amo, a wellness spa located steps from Enchantment Resort in Sedona, was named the No. 1 destination spa resort in Condé Nast Traveler's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards.

Mii amo is a popular wellness destination along Boynton Canyon, one of Sedona's major vortexes that are said to be abundant in spiritual energy. Among its other national accolades is a five-star designation from Forbes Travel Guide in 2026, the first resort in Sedona and the first adults-only wellness resort to receive the honor.

It was also named the nation's best destination spa by readers of another travel publication. Travel + Leisure readers bestowed the honor on Mii amo in its 2025 World's Best Awards.

Condé Nast readers gave love to many Arizona resorts in the awards. Beyond Mii amo, they named four other resorts among the best destination spas. And eight out of Condé Nast readers' top 12 resorts in the Southwest are in Arizona; Enchantment Resort appeared on that ranking at No. 8.

About the ‘No. 1 spa’

Mii amo's recognition from Condé Nast as the best spa in the United States puts a spotlight on Sedona and Arizona as a must-visit wellness tourism destination.

The resort's staff takes a personalized approach to co-creating each guest experience with the guests themselves, which makes them feel supported, cared for and focused on their wellness needs, said Christian Davies, Mii amo's general manager.

They describe each guest's visit as a journey, not just a stay. The spa resort's name is a Native American phrase meaning "the journey forward."