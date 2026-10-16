Mii amo, a wellness spa located steps from Enchantment Resort in Sedona, was named the No. 1 destination spa resort in Condé Nast Traveler's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards.
Mii amo is a popular wellness destination along Boynton Canyon, one of Sedona's major vortexes that are said to be abundant in spiritual energy. Among its other national accolades is a five-star designation from Forbes Travel Guide in 2026, the first resort in Sedona and the first adults-only wellness resort to receive the honor.
It was also named the nation's best destination spa by readers of another travel publication. Travel + Leisure readers bestowed the honor on Mii amo in its 2025 World's Best Awards.
Condé Nast readers gave love to many Arizona resorts in the awards. Beyond Mii amo, they named four other resorts among the best destination spas. And eight out of Condé Nast readers' top 12 resorts in the Southwest are in Arizona; Enchantment Resort appeared on that ranking at No. 8.
People are also reading…
About the ‘No. 1 spa’
Mii amo's recognition from Condé Nast as the best spa in the United States puts a spotlight on Sedona and Arizona as a must-visit wellness tourism destination.
The resort's staff takes a personalized approach to co-creating each guest experience with the guests themselves, which makes them feel supported, cared for and focused on their wellness needs, said Christian Davies, Mii amo's general manager.
They describe each guest's visit as a journey, not just a stay. The spa resort's name is a Native American phrase meaning "the journey forward."
Davies said he thinks Mii amo's recognition from Condé Nast Traveler readers is a reflection of the team and its hard work to deliver outstanding experiences to their guests.
"We are blessed to work in a place intentionally designed to support our guests' personal journeys, with distinctive and intimate spaces which inspire connection with the surrounding canyon," he said. "However, it is our team and their commitment to the level of service and experiences they provide to our guests which sets us apart."
What are the best spas in Arizona?
Mii amo was one of five Arizona resorts to appear on Condé Nast's top 25 ranking of the nation's best destination spas. The remaining four appeared back-to-back.
Castle Hot Springs, Mii amo's fellow Relais & Chateaux member from Arizona, placed at No. 14.
Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa in Tucson followed at No. 15, while Civana Wellness Resort & Spa in Carefree came in at No. 16. Michelin-acclaimed Canyon Ranch Tucson rounded out the Arizona spas on the survey at No. 17.