Trump administration cuts may have shut down a pair of popular, long-running events at Tumacácori National Historical Park, but visitors don't need to know that, according to internal park service "talking points" about the cancellations.
For more than 50 years, the park 50 miles south of Tucson has hosted La Fiesta de Tumacácori in early December, followed on Christmas Eve by an annual, candle-lit luminarias event on the grounds of the 18th century Spanish mission.
But both events have been called off this year, just as they were in 2025.
Prior to that, the fiesta had only been canceled two other times in its long history, both during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The luminarias event was previously preempted by a government shutdown in late 2018, during President Donald Trump’s first term.
People are also reading…
The park service announced this year’s cancellation in a Nov. 12 post on Facebook. “We know these events are meaningful to many visitors and community members, and we appreciate your understanding,” the post said.
No explanation was given, apparently by design.
In a “messaging” email earlier this month, Tumacácori staff and volunteers were instructed not to offer a reason for the cancellation. If someone asks them why the events were called off, they should say that, “We regularly review our programs to ensure they support park priorities, reflect established interpretive themes and provide meaningful visitor experiences.”
If the questioning continues, they should tell inquisitive visitors that the “current park priority is daily operations,” according to the internal email obtained by the Star.
“We have been told not to say the events are canceled because of staffing levels. So don't do that, please,” said the email from park ranger Emily Devereaux, Tumacácori’s acting visitor services program manager. “Please help the park give a unified message! This is done by sticking today with these talking points (no matter what your opinion or thoughts are).”
According to the email, the park’s public messaging about the two events was “crafted” in consultation with the Interior Department’s communications team and refined by park service social media staff.
Devereaux signed off her email by saying, “Thank you for your help. We are all trying our best.”
Since Trump returned to office in January 2025, the park service has lost almost 25% of its overall workforce, exacerbating existing staffing and funding shortfalls across the agency, according to advocacy groups for the nation’s parks. It’s unclear how Tumacácori’s staff has been impacted by Trump administration cuts that began early last year with the mass firing of 24,000 probationary employees across the federal government.
December is usually the busiest month by far at the 360-acre park along the Santa Cruz River east of Interstate 19, about 45 miles south of Tucson.
For the annual luminarias event, park staff and volunteers lined the walkways and the walls of the mission church with more than a thousand glowing paper-bag lanterns in a centuries-old Southwestern tradition to welcome the Christ child into the world.
The Tumacácori Fiesta, meanwhile, was held during the first weekend in December to celebrate the many cultures associated with the Santa Cruz River Valley, with food and craft booths, live entertainment and children’s activities. Past fiestas have featured Native American basket weaving demonstrations, Mexican folklórico dancing, and booths where kids can learn to grind mesquite beans to make flour.
It's the historical park’s biggest annual event, and it has become so entwined with Tumacácori that the open land to the north of the mission complex has come to be known in official park service planning documents as “the fiesta grounds.”
“The Fiesta de Tumacácori is an important event that brings together communities from both sides of the border to celebrate the traditions, history and culture of this incredible region,” said Sanober Mirza, Arizona senior program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association, an independent, nonpartisan advocacy group for the nation’s parks. “lt is one of the major events that communities in the area really look forward to, and it's sad to see it can’t happen.”
In response to questions from the Star, the public affairs office for the park service’s intermountain region said Tumacácori intends to bring back the fiesta but didn’t specify when that might happen. The future of the luminarias seems less certain.
“The park will be evaluating the Luminarias event, which is not directly documented in park planning documents to ensure the event meets the park's interpretive themes and provides a high-quality visitor experience,” public affairs officials said in an email to the newspaper. “The park is committed to evaluating a full range of options for holding (the) event.”
The Christmas Eve candle display is actually described and repeatedly referenced in the park’s current management plan, which was last updated in 2012. The document calls for both the luminarias and the fiesta to continue with park service sponsorship.
When pressed again to explain this year’s cancellations, park service public affairs staff had only this to say: “Tumacácori National Historical Park regularly evaluates and adjusts its annual programming to reflect changing needs and operational considerations.”
Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@tucson.com. On X: @RefriedBrean