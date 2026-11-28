If the questioning continues, they should tell inquisitive visitors that the “current park priority is daily operations,” according to the internal email obtained by the Star.

“We have been told not to say the events are canceled because of staffing levels. So don't do that, please,” said the email from park ranger Emily Devereaux, Tumacácori’s acting visitor services program manager. “Please help the park give a unified message! This is done by sticking today with these talking points (no matter what your opinion or thoughts are).”

According to the email, the park’s public messaging about the two events was “crafted” in consultation with the Interior Department’s communications team and refined by park service social media staff.

Devereaux signed off her email by saying, “Thank you for your help. We are all trying our best.”

Since Trump returned to office in January 2025, the park service has lost almost 25% of its overall workforce, exacerbating existing staffing and funding shortfalls across the agency, according to advocacy groups for the nation’s parks. It’s unclear how Tumacácori’s staff has been impacted by Trump administration cuts that began early last year with the mass firing of 24,000 probationary employees across the federal government.

December is usually the busiest month by far at the 360-acre park along the Santa Cruz River east of Interstate 19, about 45 miles south of Tucson.