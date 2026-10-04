The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp Fund raises money so children from low-income households and active military families in Southern Arizona can attend camp on scholarships funded by Star readers.
We also pay for children with special needs who live in Pima County to spend a week at an overnight camp designed especially for them.
So far, we've received 908 donations totaling $238,119.29. Last month's Cork Fun Chili Cook-Off raised $34,700.
That's a total of $272,819.29, which surpasses our fundraising goal of $250,000. This is enough to pay for all of our summer bills. Thank you, readers and chili lovers.
We committed to paying for at least 400 kids to attend YMCA and Boy and Girl Scout overnight camps in the Santa Catalinas and Camp Tatiyee, in the White Mountains, for school-age children with special needs. These camps are summer camps.
People are also reading…
Our summer bills totaled $270,298 and paid for 414 kids to go to camp.
$6,630 to send 17 kids from Edge High School to Sky School.
$13,090 to send 31 kids from Flowing Wells High School to Sky School.
$15,578 to send 39 kids to Girl Scout camp.
$85,000 to send 85 kids to weeklong Lions Camp Tatiyee for children with disabilities.
$150,000 to send 242 kids to weeklong Triangle Y Ranch camp.
In addition, we have pledged $72,000 to pay for 400 more children from Title 1 schools to two shorter fall overnight camps — University of Arizona Sky School camp, a four-day, three-night science camp atop Mount Lemmon, and Camp Cooper, a three-day, two-night desert exploration camp on Tucson's west side. Both camps are mostly during the school year.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 45,228 children to go to overnight camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp fund qualifies for the Arizona tax credit for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
Joint Arizona filers can donate up to $1,009 for 2026 taxes, and other Arizona filers can donate up to $506 for their 2026 taxes. Our EIN is 86-6053274, which is needed for some funders.
Credit-card donations and details on the camps we sponsor:
Send checks, payable to Sportsmen’s Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141
For more information: Debbie Kornmiller at 520-954-3139 or info@azsendakidtocamp.org
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
Charles Autrey, $506.
June Batastini, in memory of John A. Batastini, $1,000.
Community Foundation for Southern Arizona Walter Brem Fund, $250.
Dean Derry, $100.
Peter Dregseth, $31.63.
Marilyn Dutari, $50.
John Hammar, $200.
Douglas W. Huestis, $150.
Harvey Jansen, $300.
Julie R. Leiter, $100.
William Muto, $100.
Kathryn Ott, in honor of our daughter Cathi D.'s birthday and her years of a dedicated educator for the students of TUSD, $200.
Roberta and Frank Sciannella, $250.
Eric Seedorff, $150.
Robert and Rhonda Warner, $1,000.
Ann Wright Trust, $3,499.10.
One anonymous donation of $100.