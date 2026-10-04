If you are age 70½ or older and have savings in an IRA, you may be able to give directly from your IRA and save even more on your federal and Arizona taxes. If your custodian sends a payment directly from your IRA to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund, you may be able to deduct it as a Qualifying Charitable Distribution on your tax return even if you claim the standard deduction. Consult your tax adviser for more information about how this applies to you.

Cork Chili Cook-Off raises $34,700 to send kids to camp

By Bucky Lovejoy

Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen's Fund

Send a Kid to Camp

The Cork Tucson's 2026 Fun Chili Cook-Off raised more than $34,700 for the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen's Fund Send A Kid To Camp program, making it the most successful fundraiser in the event's 22-year history.

According to Chairwoman Marianne Gill, the annual event has now raised $382,364 for the charitable program since its inception, helping provide camp opportunities for children throughout Southern Arizona.

Competition was strong among this year's participants, with Millie's Haus taking first-place honors for the second consecutive year. The Cork Tucson earned second place, while first-time contestant Bashful Bandit captured third place. Additional participating restaurants included Eclectic Café, Canyon's Crown, Uncork'd Kitchen and Cocktails, and Fini's Landing.

The event's success was made possible through the support of numerous sponsors, including My Arizona Family Trust, Ashton Family Foundation, John Silvey, Brake Masters, David and Becci Syre, Maureen Brooks, Dusty Jackets Books, Tuller Trophy, Jack and Carol Clements, SE Clark & Company PC, YMCA, Dr. Jolly Schilling, Allegra/Image 360, George Campbell and Debbie Kornmiller, Evelyn Williams and Tucson Appliance Company.

The annual cook-off continues to bring together local restaurants, businesses and community members in support of a worthy cause, while showcasing some of Tucson's finest chili recipes. This year's record-breaking results reflect the community's continued generosity and commitment to helping local youth attend summer camp.